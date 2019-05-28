Real Madrid president reveals what makes him him envious of Liverpool

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has admitted that he is envious of the atmosphere that Liverpool created at Anfield during the Champions League semi-final.

However, it is not their progress to the showpiece event that has Perez jealous of their position but instead the backing of the Liverpool fans.

The Reds lost 3-0 at home in a Champions League group stage clash against Real in 2014 and Perez remembers the match for the way Liverpool supporters reacted to the defeat.

“People were applauding in Anfield when we beat them 0-3. I envy that kind of atmosphere and that which we have the best. There are journalists who only go to Madrid in the satisfaction of seeing us lose,” Perez said in an interview, cited on Twitter by journalist Ultra Suristic.

Meanwhile, Perez refused to blame Real Madrid’s problems this season on the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo, he said: “I do not think that the problems of Madrid this season have been because we didn’t have a suitable Cristiano replacement.

“Zidane left because he was exhausted. Which happened to every player this season except Benzema.”