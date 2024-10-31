Real Madrid to prise expensive star away from Chelsea with lure of £68m player

Enzo Fernandez and Aurelien Tchouameni could be involved in a swap deal if Real Madrid get their way

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to either pay £84million for Enzo Fernandez or to offer the Blues Aurelien Tchouameni as part of the deal to lure the midfielder in.

Chelsea boast one of the most expensive squads in the world. That is little surprise given they have spent north of £1billion since Todd Boehly became chairman in 2022.

One of their most expensive signings in that spell was Fernandez, who was coming off the back of World Cup triumph with Argentina when he was signed.

Despite his massive £106.8million transfer in 2023, he has fallen out of favour with the Blues this season, and Real Madrid are looking to take advantage.

Fichajes reports the Argentine has become their main target to strengthen the midfield, and suggests he could be looking for a change of scenery due to his current lack of game time with Chelsea.

As a result, it’s said Real are willing to pay €100million (£84m/$108.5m) for Fernandez, or they will sacrifice Tchouameni.

Indeed, the second option would mean not having to free up space and budget by selling another player, and would reduce the fee Fernandez would command.

Chelsea wanted Tchouameni previously

The validity of the rumour could be questioned, given its source, though the Chelsea midfielder has previously been linked with Barcelona, so Real interest is not too hard to believe.

He is out of form at the moment, though, so it might be likely that Real wait to see if he finds his way back.

Chelsea do see a lot in him, having signed him for a huge amount, but Enzo Maresca has a large squad to rotate between, and could surely make do without Fernandez.

Given the Blues have been linked with the signing of Tchouameni previously – when Conor Gallagher left for Atletico Madrid – it is not beyond the realms of possibility that they would allow an underperforming Fernandez go in order to sign a player they have eyed.

Real Madrid round-up: Prem stars eyed

It is not only Fernandez who Real are hoping to lure from the Premier League.

Reports suggest their ultimate aim is the signing of Rodri, who it’s said is wanted to oust Tchouameni.

Meanwhile, Real’s attempts to land Trent Alexander-Arnold are hotting up.

He’s being referred to as ‘the chosen one’ for the summer 2025 window, when he should be available for a free transfer, and they will look to intensify efforts in the winter, when the Liverpool star can start negotiating a contract in Spain.

Fernandez’s recent woes

Though he started the season in the Chelsea side, Fernandez has recently struggled for minutes.

He made starts in the first six Premier League games he was available for – missing the fourth game of the season through illness – as well as starting once in the UEFA Conference League.

But he was left on the bench for the Conference League opener, and has started on the bench for the last two Premier League games, with Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo preferred in holding midfield, while there is almost no chance anybody can displace Cole Palmer in the No.10 position.

Against Newcastle, Fernandez in the Premier League last time out, Fernandez was given just an 18-minute cameo, and that the side won suggests it’s likely they could continue without him from the start, especially given he has just one assist and no other goal contributions this season.