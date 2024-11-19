Real Madrid summer signing Endrick could be on his way to the Premier League after being linked with a surprise switch to a team currently struggling at the wrong end of the table.

The 18-year-old Brazilian striker only moved to the Santiago Bernabeu over the summer after moving to LaLiga in a deal worth up to £60million (€72m/$76m).

The highly-rated teenager has already been making a huge impression in his homeland and has 13 senior international caps to his name, despite his tender age.

Indeed, Endrick scored his first senior Brazil goal in a 1-0 win over England back in March when aged just 17, becoming the youngest player to score for club or country at Wembley Stadium.

However, he’s found game tough to come by at Real Madrid, which is hardly surprising given their front three of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo. Indeed, Endrick has played just 55 minutes of LaLiga action – although he has registered a goal and an assist in that time.

But he could now be poised for a loan switch to give him more minutes, with Spanish outlet Sport reporting that Southampton are one of the teams competing for his signature.

Tottenham have also previously been linked with the youngster, while Sport adds that AS Roma and Real Valladolid are also in the running for the Brazilian.

A move to Southampton would come as somewhat of a surprise given that they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table and are likely to be embroiled in a relegation fight for the rest of the season. However, Saints do play an attractive brand of possession-based football under Russell Martin that could see the player thrive on the south coast – in the unlikely event he makes the move.

Endrick love for Bobby Charlton rubbished

Endrick, who was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer before deciding to join Real, is nicknamed ‘Bobby’ at The Bernabeu due to his love of Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

The supremely talented teenager previously admitted that Charlton, who passed away last October at the age of 86, was one of his idols – leading his Real his teammates to give him his affectionate nickname.

Indeed, after scoring the winner against England at Wembley, Endrick said: “Bobby Charlton is an idol here. Playing in the stadium where Bobby played, scoring a goal on the date Ronaldo made his debut, it is a landmark date.”

Not everyone was impressed with Endrick namechecking Charlton though, with former Corinthians and Santos forward Neto questioning his admiration for the player and also his statement that his Real teammate Jude Bellingham is a better player than Neymar.

Speaking on a show named Os Donos da Bola, Neto said: “Endrick knows nothing about football. How can he compare Bellingham to Neymar? And I must say, I’m not a fan of Neymar, but my kids adore him. Who has been the better player, Bellingham or Neymar? It’s ridiculous. Neymar is far superior.

“Then he tries to be funny, bringing up Bobby Charlton. You probably don’t even know who Bobby Charlton is; you think it’s a brand of cigarettes. Trying to be popular? He’s just a simple player.”

To be fair the link between the two is a slightly odd one, given that Endrick was born 33 years after Charlton retired from football in 1973.

