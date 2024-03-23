Real Madrid promise Mbappe star duo will be signed in £111m double deal to aid new hero

Kylian Mbappe has been told Real Madrid will sign Leny Yoro and Alphonso Davies after him

Real Madrid have reportedly promised Kylian Mbappe that they’ll sign both Alphonso Davies and Leny Yoro alongside the Frenchman in the summer.

The signing of Mbappe has seemingly been in the works at Real for years. However, he has stayed loyal to Paris Saint-Germain since he moved from Monaco in 2018.

Since he made that switch to the Ligue 1 juggernaut, the French superstar has made 297 PSG appearances, scoring 250 goals and chipping in with a further 106 assists.

While 38 of those goals and eight assists have come this season, the French giants have begun playing without Mbappe, sometimes dropping him to the bench from the start or taking him off, as they look to get used to not having him.

They know he’ll be leaving in the summer after making the decision not to renew his deal.

And while everything points to the fact he’s going to end up at Real, nothing has been confirmed yet.

The striker himself recently revealed that his future is not yet sorted, whether or not that’s true.

“I have still not announced anything on my future as I’ve nothing to announce. I’ve always said that when I have something to announce, I’ll do it as a man,” he said.

Mbappe promised star duo

And whether it has any bearing on him agreeing to join or not – though some outlets have suggested that’s already happened – Real have apparently told Mbappe that they’ll sign a star duo alongside him this summer.

Indeed, Defensa Central states the ‘two main objectives’ of the club are Mbappe and Bayern Munich left-back Davies.

Similarly to the Frenchman, the Bayern defender is said to have already agreed to his future at Real, but there is still the matter of the La Liga side agreeing to a fee with his club.

Another player they want to sign is Lille defender Yoro.

Pair could cost £111million

According to recent reports cited by TEAMtalk, a deal for Yoro could cost approximately £51million for whoever lands him.

Davies is valued at £60million as per transfermarkt, but both men are out of contract with their respective clubs at the end of the 2024/25 season.

As such, Real will surely be looking for a discount on the valuations put on them by their clubs.

That said, it remains to be seen how much exactly they can get the pair for, but it could be below the combined price of £111million that it seems they should currently command.

In any case, it’s said Florentino Perez has taken the signings of the pair ‘almost for granted’ and is therefore fully expectant that he can pull them off.

