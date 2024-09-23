Real Madrid pushing to sign Bundesliga defensive standout whose market value is on the rise

Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as major suitors to sign former Chelsea and Manchester United defensive target Castello Lukeba next summer.

The reigning LaLiga champions are looking at younger options at centre-back, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba both the wrong side of 30 and veteran stalwart Nacho released over the summer. Alaba, meanwhile, is still working his way back from a serious knee injury.

One of those options being looked at is 21-year-old RB Leipzig star Lukeba, who has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining Leipzig from French side Lyon back in August 2023.

Indeed, Real have been keeping tabs on the progress of the defender and watched him in action against Atletico Madrid last week in the UEFA Champions League.

That’s according to reputed Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz, as relayed by Marca, who has confirmed the LaLiga giant’s interest in the talented defender.

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and United are both reported to have shown interest in the centre-back over the summer but nothing concrete materialised in the end.

Much will now depend on whether Real can lure Lukeba to the Spanish capital next summer or whether he decides to remain in Germany, where he has a contract that runs out in 2028. The defender is also currently valued at €40million (£33m, $44.5m) on Transfermarkt.

READ MORE ➡️ The dream Real Madrid lineup for next season with five incredible 2025 Galactico signings

Lukeba making his mark at Leipzig

Castello Lukeba is a native of Lyon who began his youth career at Olympique Saint-Genis-Laval before joining Lyon in 2011 and spending most of his formative years with Les Gones.

The 21-year-old rose in prominence after breaking into Lyon’s first-team squad in August 2021 but has taken his performances to another level at RB Leipzig.

The impressive defender is fast approaching 50 appearances for Leipzig and his goal for the club so far came against Bayern Munich of all teams.

On signing for Leipzig back in the summer of 2023, managing director for sport, Max Eberl, made it very clear why the Bundesliga outfit moved for Lukeba, saying at the time: “Castello Lukeba was our number one target for the centre-back position. We have been interested in Castello for a while now. His style of play will fit perfectly into our side and he will be a key part of our squad.

“Despite being just 20, he’s already developed a lot and is one of the most talented young defenders in Europe.”

Lukeba, who is of Angolan descent also has one senior France cap to his name, has been described as a ‘left-sided ball-playing centre back, whose progressive nature and forward thinking are key to his game’ (as per Get French Football News).

Real pushing for Musiala switch

In other Real Madrid news, TT can reveal that Manchester City are firmly in the race to sign Jamal Musiala but that Real are also pushing to bring him in.

The LaLiga giants consider the Bayern Munich superstar to be a top target for next summer to strengthen their attack.

Madrid want to sign what sources describe as a ‘top-level alternative to Jude Bellingham.’ They have prioritised a move for Musiala following the injury to Brahim Diaz, which has exposed their lack of quality options in attacking midfield.

The first months of 2025 will certainly give answers on Diaz and if his performances are not up to scratch, TEAMtalk understands this would open the door to the potential signing of Musiala.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly interested in River Plate attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono but face competition from Real Madrid for his signature.

IN FOCUS – Lukeba v Real pairing 2023/24

Lots of similarities across the board, although it must be pointed out that Real’s defence was almost certainly not called into action as much as Leipzig’s last season.

That being said, Lukeba did not give away as many fouls as the Real stalwarts, on average, and also looks like he is a magnet to the ball in terms of the number of clearances he made per game.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Man City ready to launch bid for Serie A midfielder as Real Madrid plot blockbuster Rodri move