Real Madrid pushing to sign classy Juventus wing-back after summer Prem offer rebuffed

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on striking a deal for Juventus defensive star Andrea Cambiaso after Aston Villa tried and failed to land the player over the summer.

The 24-year-old Italy international is capable of playing left-back and right-back and has impressed at Juve after becoming a regular in the team at the start of last season.

Cambiaso’s form saw him handed a new contract back in May, just two months after he made his international debut, but that did not stop Villa making a play for his signature.

Indeed, it’s reported that Unai Emery’s men bid €35m (£29m, $38m) for the player only to be rebuffed by the Serie A side.

However, they are now having to deal with interest from Real, who are on the hunt for a new full-back after Dani Carvajal suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

And while the likes of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tottenham star Pedro Porro remain their top targets, Cambiaso would be a more affordable option.

Juve boss Thiago Motta certainly appreciates the player’s versatility though and Calciomercato reports that the Turin outfit are currently unfazed by Real Madrid’s possible approach.

At this stage, it’s unclear whether Villa will reignite their own interest in the new year but Emery remains a fan of a player who was handed the captain’s armband for Juve’s clash with Lazio.

Alexander-Arnold wants sensational Real switch

While Real test the waters with Cambiaso, Liverpool have been sent a dire new update on Alexander-Arnold, with a reputable former scout at Manchester United revealing he has heard that the player has decided he wants to sign for Real Madrid and will not be able to resist the lure of joining the European champions.

The England defender’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, leaving Liverpool in serious danger of losing the player as a free agent. And with Alexander-Arnold able to sign a pre-contract agreement from January 1 – just 71 days from now – he continues to be heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Amid the claims and counter-claims about the 26-year-old’s next move, a worrying new update has emerged from former Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown, who has revealed he has heard that Alexander-Arnold is now ready to communicate his wishes to sign for Real Madrid.

“I’m told he wants to go to Madrid,” Brown told Football Insider. “From the player’s point of view, a move to Real Madrid will always appeal.

“The manager there already knows him from his days on Merseyside. And if his contract situation is such that it allows him to explore a deal in January, I’ve heard there’s a very strong possibility that a move will happen.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Real looking to sign old boy / Man Utd eye Davies

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Nico Paz, with a view to potentially triggering the buy-back clause in his move to Como given his form with the club.

Real saw a number of academy players leave the club in the summer just gone. Amid the senior players such as Joselu and Nacho Fernandez departing, youngsters Paz, Peter Federico and Theo Zidane did the same.

Paz was the most expensive of the Castilla players to leave, doing so for €6million (£5m/$6.5m) but Real inserted a buy-back clause.

And, according to Marca, there is a chance that they utilise that clause soon.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will reportedly offer Alphonso Davies a ‘blank cheque’ in order to ‘abandon’ the idea of playing for Real Madrid to instead head to Old Trafford.

Reports suggest Davies is eager to join the La Liga giants, who are keen on signing him. But United are said to have already gathered information on the left-back ahead of his window of availability.