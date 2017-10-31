Real put Man Utd, Arsenal targets on four-strong January wishlist

Real Madrid are plotting a January spending spree with up to four players in their sights as they plot to give their season a shot in the arm.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have endured their worst start to a season in eight years, with their form hitting a new low on Sunday when La Liga minnows Girona recorded a 2-1 win over the European champions.

Zidane insists Real Madrid remain in the title hunt despite seeing them fall eight points behind rivals Barcelona, while they also sit below Tottenham in their Champions League group.

And Florentino Perez has reportedly seen enough of their troubles with reports in Spain claiming the Real Madrid president wants to bring in as many as four new names when the transfer window opens.

According to Spanish publication Diario Gol Perez has made the arrival of PSG winger Gonçalo Guedes his No 1 priority. The Portuguese star only joined the Ligue 1 table-toppers this summer, but was immediately loaned out to Valencia, where his performances have caught the eye. It’s claimed Guedes’ path in the PSG first team is blocked and he is willing to make the move to the Bernabeu to further his prospects.

In addition, it’s claimed Real also want to sign a trio of Atletico stars this January – and although it seems highly unlikely they’d sanction such a deal with their cross-city rivals – it’s claimed Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernandez and Jose Gimenez are all in their sights.

Griezmann has of course been a long-term target for Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho’s side close to activating his £86million release clause this summer before Atletico’s transfer ban forced an about-turn from the player.

United retain an interest in Griezmann, but Diario Gol reckons they could be beaten to the punch by Real.

Uruguayan defender Gimenez, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to Arsenal, with the player’s contract due to expire next summer and said to be available for a knockdown fee.

Hernandez, meanwhile, could be lured to the Bernabeu, it’s claimed, where he would link up with his brother Theo, who arrived from Atleti over the summer.