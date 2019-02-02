Real Madrid put Neymar at centre of ambitious swap deal proposal

Real Madrid have put the wheels in motion to bring Neymar back to LaLiga this summer by contacting PSG with an ambitious swap deal proposal.

That’s the fanciful word coming from Spain, with Don Balon reporting that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wanst to offer Karim Benzema to PSG in part-exchange for the Brazilian superstar.

It’s reported that Perez is desperate for a new Galactico this summer and – believing that his teammate Kylian Mbappe is now out of reach – is readying a fresh approach to bring Neymar to the Bernabeu.

While the report does seem fanciful, there is little doubting Real’s interest in Neymar is genuine, with the report claiming the deal will comprise of Benzema and £105million being offered in exchange.

Real, of course, have also been linked with Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen as a summer of rebuilding looms at the three-times defending European champions, who have slipped below their usual high standards this season following the summer departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar has supposedly been nagging Barcelona to take him back but the chance to become the biggest star at the Bernabeu would most likely appeal to the Brazilian’s ego, though it remains to be seen if these latest fanciful reports are proven right.