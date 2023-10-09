Real Madrid barge into race for Man Utd, Liverpool, Newcastle target with £52m transfer battle to commence

Real Madrid have reportedly joined Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle in the race for Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio.

The 22-year-old is widely considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe and has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time.

Inacio broke into the Sporting first-team in 2020 and he has now become one of their most important players. He has made 132 appearances to date, scoring 11 goals in the process.

He also has plenty of experience in the Champions League and has earned himself three caps for the Portugal national team so far, so there is certainly no doubting his quality.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle have all registered an interest in Inacio. He has a release clause in his contract set at €60m (approx. £52m.)

However, it now seems that the Premier League trio could face competition from one of Europe’s biggest clubs for his signature in January.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Huge Man Utd reprieve for Harry Maguire as Ten Hag learns deal for top targets must wait until summer

Real Madrid to rival Man Utd, Liverpool, Newcastle for Inacio

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid have ‘joined the race’ for Inacio.

Carlo Ancelotti is keen to add another centre-back to his squad in January, with David Alaba and Eder Militao currently sidelined with injuries and captain Nacho Fernandez past his prime.

Inacio can operate as a left-back as well as a centre-back, so could provide cover in two positions for Real Madrid. Given his potential, it’s no surprise to see the Spanish giants join the race for him.

Man Utd, on the other hand, are also in the market for a new defender. Victor Lindelof is expected to leave at the end of the season, so Inacio could be a replacement for him.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in competition for the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, who have been largely underwhelming so far this term.

Finally, Newcastle are also keen to sign cover for Fabian Schar and Sven Botman, despite back-up centre-back Jamaal Lascelles putting in an excellent performance against Paris Saint-Germain last week.

With that in mind, it’s possible that the Premier League trio and Real Madrid could all trigger Inacio’s €60m release clause in January. If they do, it will be up to the player to choose his next destination.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Man City on red alert with Prem rivals ‘willing’ to sell superb winger for £70m this winter