Euro Paper Talk: Real Madrid to raid Tottenham for 150-goal star as Postecoglou eyes free-kick master; Man Utd bid for Leipzig striker

Tottenham could lose star Son Heung-min to Real Madrid but already have eyes on his successor, Man Utd are keen on a deal for an exciting RB Leipzig attacker, while Man City are ready to spend big on a €100m-rated midfielder.

REAL MADRID KEEN TO SIGN TOTTENHAM HERO SON HEUNG-MIN

Tottenham are set to face a battle to keep Son Heung-min in 2024 amid claims that Real Madrid are plotting a devastating raid to prise him away from Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The South Korea forward is a massive fans’ favourite at N7, having scored 150 goals in his 379 games since his arival from Bayer Leevrkusen in 2015. With Harry Kane departing over the summer, Postecoglou has thrust Son into a more central striker’s role for Spurs – and the player has reponded in fine style by netting five times in seven games.

However, his deal at Tottenham is due to expire in summer 2025 and fears are mounting that Son may be tempted by one final career challenge.

The forward has long-standing admiration from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, though reports in Spain claim it is Real Madrid who are planning a blockbuster move for the forward in 2024.

And while a January move looks unlikely, it’s claimed Los Blancos believe they will have a real chance of snaring the star in the summer when his £190,000 a week deal enters its final year. And, much like what happened when Kane was sold to Bayern this summer, Real reckon Tottenham will have little choice but to cash in on the star with his deal about to enter its final 12 months.

And they reckon the possibility of teaming up with superstar world talent Kylian Mbappe at Real, who will also expected to finalise a move to the Bernabeu in 2024, will propel the LaLiga giants back into serious Champions League contention.

Spurs target deal for free-kick master Armand Lauriente

When Kane left Tottenham this summer, Postecoglou revealed that his side had been planning for his exit for several months in advance. Now it is likely the club will draw up a similar succession plan with Son should Real Madrid’s interest come to fruition.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are keeping a close eye on Sassuolo forward Armand Lauriente.

The Frenchman moved to Serie A from Lorient in summer 2022 and scored seven times in 22 appearances during his debut season. Capable of playing in a central role or off the left wing, Lauriente boasts many similar traits to Son.

Better yet, the former France U21 international is also something of a free-kicker master, which could give Spurs an added string to their bow were they to make a concrete move.

And speaking on his Here We Go You Tube channel, Romano has confirmed that Lauriente is a player Tottenham scouts have been following.

“Asking about if Spurs are still interested in Armand Lauriente. What I can tell you is I think this rumour is around because Tottenham sent their scouts multiple times to watch Italian players in general. They are very active on the Italian market,” Romano said.

“They always follow the Italian market, and this is why their scouts are always keeping an eye on some talents.

“Lauriente did very well last season for Sassuolo, and he is one of the players Tottenham are following and tracking, but they never made any bid. They never started a negotiation, so I can’t confirm that Tottenham are actively working on a move for Armand Lauriente.”

Lauriente is contracted to Sassuolo until summer 2027 and is rated in the €35m (£30m) bracket.

MAN UTD LINKS TO BENJAMIN SESKO CONFIRMED

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko has confirmed he rejected a €25m summer move to Manchester United to complete his pre-agreed move from RB Salzburg – but remains open to a future move to the Premier League. (Transfermarkt)

Real Madrid are close to tying down Eduardo Camavinga to a new four-year deal to finally end speculation linking the French star with a move to Man Utd, Liverpool or Arsenal. (Relevo)

Jorginho looks likely to depart Arsenal in January with his deal due to expire in summer 2024. Clubs in Italy, Turkey and Saudi Arabia are all expected to push to sign the Brazil-born Italy international. (Sportitalia)

Manchester United are ready to make a big push to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, who appears certain to leave. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are to step up their efforts to sign Wilfried Ndidi in January with the Leicester midfielder seen as an upgrade for summer signing Oriol Romeu. (Sport)

Robin Koch insists he does not regret his decision to turn his back on Leeds, despite admitting he still holds the club close to his heart, and following his move to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a season’s loan. (Sports Illustrated Deutschland)

Roma are ready to open talks with Tottenham over a cut-price January move for Eric Dier, who has been frozen out under Ange Postecoglou in north London. (Calciomercato)

BOCA URGE STAR MAN NOT TO RUSH AS MAN CITY HOVER

Boca Juniors are urging their star defender Valentin Barco not to rush into a decision on his future amid interest from Brighton and Man City. (Pagina12)

Real Madrid have made Roberto De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso their top two targets to succeed Carlo Ancelotti in the Bernabeu job next summer. (Cadena Ser)

PSG are ‘refusing to let go’ of their dream of signing Bernardo Silva and will make a big push to sign the Portuguese star from Man City once again in 2024. (Le10 Sport)

Former Leeds boss Javi Gracia is in talks with Almeria following the LaLiga side’s decision to axe Vicente Moreno on Wednesday. (Cadena Ser)

Saudi Arabian sides are ready to go big to sign Victor Osimhen in the new year in a bid to beat the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal to the Napoli striker’s signature. (various)

Nicolas Gonzalez has signed a new big-money deal at Fiorentina after turning down a £35m summer move to Brentford. (various)

Jadon Sancho has reached the end of the line at Man Utd with his January sale now expected and the Red Devils turning to Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry as a replacement. (various)

PEP GUARDIOLA TO GO ALL OUT FOR £86.5M FLORIAN WIRTZ DEAL

Manchester City are ready to make Florian Wirtz a top target in 2024 with the Cityzens now afraid of Bayer Leverkusen’s €100m (£86.5m) demand for the attacking midfielder. (SportsBILD)

Giovani Lo Celso is ready to perform a U-turn and try and forge himself a career at Tottenham after being impressed by Ange Postecoglou so far and ending Barcelona and Real Beti’s prospects of signing the Argentina star in January. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea want to offload Marc Cucurella in the new year and will target either AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez or Inter’s Federico Dimarco as a replacement. (Calciomercato)

Ajax’s struggles this season – the Dutch giants are currently down in 14th place, two points above the relegation zone – have been blamed partially on the sale of Edson Alvarez to West Ham, with the Mexican’s absence keenly felt. (AS)

Barcelona intend to push through the €61m signing of Vitor Roque in January, rather than wait until summer 2024, despite the Athletico Paranaense forward recently picking up an ankle injury. (Sport)

Salernitana coach Paulo Sousa has called AC Milan midfielder Yacine Adli ‘the new Zidane’ and reckons he deserves more minutes for the Rossonneri after a recent starring role. (Calciomercato)

Sevilla have held talks with West Ham over a possible deal for Pablo Fornals who falls out of contract on July 1. The Hammers, however, do hold a one-year option on his deal at the London Stadium. (El Sevillista)