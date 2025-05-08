Slot and Arteta could both lose a guaranteed starter to Real Madrid in the coming years

Real Madrid intend to complete another brutal move for a Liverpool star who’ll follow Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Bernabeu in 2026, followed by an equally ruthless raid on Arsenal in 2027, according to a report.

Real Madrid very often get their way in the transfer market and that’s how it’s transpired once again regarding Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right-back announced last week he’s leaving his boyhood club and trusted reporter, Fabrizio Romano, gave a free agent switch to Real Madrid his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Alexander-Arnold is the first piece of the defensive puzzle to fall into place, with Real Madrid intent on overhauling that department of their squad in the coming years.

Dani Carvajal (33), Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba (both 32) are well into their thirties. Ferland Mendy will turn 30 in June.

As such, multiple additions at centre-back along with a new left-back are on the agenda and per the latest from Marca, Liverpool and Arsenal are in Real Madrid’s sights.

Los Blancos are understood to be in the mix for Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen. However, the expectation is Huijsen will move to another Premier League side this summer, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal contesting the race.

As such, Real Madrid may have to put their plans on ice for 12 months at least, with Marca claiming the club are hesitant to splash out big fees on players who’ll also command high salaries.

Accordingly, Real Madrid are rolling out their tried and tested strategy of turning the heads of players whose contracts are running down. The end goal – just as it was with Alexander-Arnold – is to sign stars via free agency.

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate – out of contract in 2026 – and Arsenal’s William Saliba – out of contract in 2027 – have now been lined up by Los Blancos.

After explaining why a move for Huijsen this summer is unlikely, Marca wrote: ‘Other names that have appeared on the Real Madrid horizon are Konate and Saliba.

‘But the two French internationals belong to that group of players that Real Madrid is monitoring and that are waiting for the end of their contracts to approach, a circumstance that will happen in the summer of 2026 for the Liverpool centre-back, and in 2027 for the Arsenal defender.’

Real Madrid deploying ‘usual strategy’… and it usually works

Real Madrid have worked wonders in the transfer market over recent seasons, signing the likes of Alaba, Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe and soon to be Alexander-Arnold via free agency.

The Athletic touched on Real’s interest in Saliba back in April and claimed the LaLiga giant had already set about deploying their ‘usual strategy’ to lure the Frenchman over to Spain.

Their report stated: ‘That is why they are deploying their usual transfer strategy: staying close to [Saliba] discreetly and preparing the ground to try and sign him in 2026 for an affordable amount or in 2027 as a free agent.

‘Several players in Madrid’s current squad arrived via the first route, including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea in 2018 for €40million (£34m/$45m), Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes in 2021 for €31m plus bonuses and Brahim from City in January 2019 for €19m plus bonuses.

‘Players who joined after their contracts at previous clubs expired include Alaba from Bayern Munich in 2021, Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea in 2022 and Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain last year, although Mbappe was given a significant salary and signing fee.’

Saliba has publicly insisted he’s happy in north London and Arsenal have no intention of selling the centre-back.

As such, the onus is now on the Gunners to tie Saliba down to a new and improved deal, with responsibility for doing just that belonging to new sporting director, Andrea Berta.

Liverpool’s situation with Konate is slightly more urgent given Konate is out of contract one year earlier than Saliba in 2026.

Liverpool put talks with Konate on the backburner when giving priority to forging extensions with Virgil van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah. Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, succeeded on two of three counts.

Hughes’ next test on the contracts front is convincing Konate to re-sign at Anfield. Per The Times, Konate and his camp are demanding a significant wage rise from £80,000-a-week to £200,000-a-week in discussions.

Latest Arsenal, Liverpool & Real Madrid news

🔴⚪️ Real Madrid ABORT major signing with Arsenal to seal deal in huge Liverpool blow

🔴 Liverpool plot ‘spectacular’ Alexander-Arnold revenge after contacting ‘phenomenal’ Real Madrid star

⚪️ Alexander-Arnold responds as Man City make ‘lucrative offer’ to hijack Real Madrid move