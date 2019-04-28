Paul Pogba has reportedly agreed a huge £10.3million-a-year deal to swap Manchester United for Real Madrid this summer.

Pogba is already believed to have asked United to sell him come the end of the season after growing tired of life in England – despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s claims to the contrary.

A report in AS claims that the 26-year-old is desperate to link up with fellow countryman Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu and has informed United’s hierarchy that they need to broker a deal.

However, the report goes on to state that United are expected to play hardball over any potential transfer and that they will demand at least £130million for the former Juventus star, who has also been strongly linked with a return to Turin.

Real are also ready to use Gareth Bale as a bargaining tool in any move for Pogba, offering the Welsh wizard in a part-exchange deal.

AS states that the Spanish giants have reached an economic agreement with the player that will see a sizeable increase in his salary based, as Real begin a major revamp of their squad after a disastrous season domestically and in Europe.

