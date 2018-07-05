Real Madrid reach agreement with £100m star as he dreams of Man Utd

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Gareth Bale for him to leave the club this summer, according to reports.

The forward scored 20 goals in 24 starts in all competitions last season but was unhappy with the amount of playing time afforded to him under Zinedine Zidane.

And that has led to him reportedly seeking a transfer back to the Premier League with Don Balon claiming that Bale is dreaming of a move to Manchester United.

However, despite the report saying that a deal was agreed for Bale to leave, it also admits that any move is far from straightforward.

Following his two goals against Liverpool in the Champions League final, including a brilliant bicycle kick, Bale admitting that he would be considering his future in the summer.

“I need to be playing week in, week out and that has not happened this season,” Bale said. “I had an injury five, six weeks in but fit ever since. I have to sit down with my agent in the summer and discuss it.”

Don Balon reckons that a move to Tottenham also remians an option despite Bale preferring to leave for Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail have also previously claimed that any deal for Bale would cost United a £100million fee with the deal also dependent on Julen Lopetegui‘s plans for the Real Madrid squad.

