Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have been told they will not be getting their hands on Rodrygo or Vinicius Junior in January, sources can reveal, and despite our understanding that the Gunners were exploring a potential deal for one of the pair.

The Brazilian duo are huge figures at the Santiago Bernabeu, but both have been assessing their futures in the last six months after enduring mixed fortunes since the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid head coach.

However, we can confirm via sources at the Spanish giants that both Rodrygo and Vinicius Jnr are ready to wait until the summer before deciding whether to leave Real Madrid.

We can also reveal that Rodrygo was very much an option for this January for Premier League leaders Arsenal, with the Gunners having spoken to intermediaries about a potential deal, as they assessed their options going into the January window and with the club weighing up a statement signing to fuel their efforts to win the Premier League title after a 22-year wait.

And while Rodrygo was open to moving to England and Arsenal were, and are, very much interested, it is now understood that, following talks with Xabi Alonso and Real’s hierarchy, he has accepted that he is now going to stay until the summer.

To that end, sources insist that Arsenal remain in the market for a new left-sided player heading into January, amid uncertainty surrounding the long-term futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

As well as Arsenal, we can confirm that North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping abreast of his situation; much like the Gunners, Spurs also held talks in the summer.

Likewise, Liverpool have been kept informed of his situation after holding talks over the summer, though their interest is thought to have faded in the meantime.

In recent weeks, though, Rodrygo has very much played his way back in favour at Real and, ahead of the winter break in Spain, the 37-times capped Brazil international was named Player of the Match after starting their 2-0 win over Sevilla – a clear signal that he is set to play a big part under Alonso going forward.

Vinicius Junior staying for now as sources talk up future Prem move

One reason Rodrygo stayed in the summer was his teammates, who, aside from Alonso, told him to stay and not turn his back on the greatest club in world football.

One of those very much opposed to his exit, and despite the fact that they are, effectively, in direct competition for a starting berth, was his close friend Vinicius Junior, whose long-term future is also in some doubt.

Vini Jnr’s situation, though, is further complicated by his contract status, with his current deal due to expire in 2027 – some 18 months from now.

As it stands, Real are refusing to increase their offer and have told Vinicius that he will be sold in the summer of 2026 if he does not sign and with a year left on his deal.

As a result, Manchester City have been keeping very close tabs on him, along with Chelsea and Liverpool, ahead of a high-profile transfer.

We can confirm that intermediaries working with Vini Jnr have told City, Chelsea and Liverpool that he does have an interest in moving to England.

The Saudi Pro League are also very keen, though a Real Madrid source has now confirmed that both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are set to stay at the club beyond January.

“Vini and Rodrygo are huge players for this club, and Florentino Perez does not want either to leave,” the source told TEAMtalk.

“Both are different situations, Vini’s is about his contract and Rodrygo about his squad role – but as we get to January, the expectation is that both will be staying.”

