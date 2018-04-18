Real Madrid reach total agreement with Man Utd over €100m star

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Manchester United over star goalkeeper David de Gea, a report claims.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the LaLiga giants have reached a ‘total agreement’ including a €100million fee for the Spanish international.

Los Blancos are long-time admirers of De Gea and president Florentino Perez is reported to have made the 27-year-old his number one goalkeeping target this summer.

The report goes on to state that De Gea’s agent Jorge Mendes has been negotiating a move with United for weeks and has finally got the green light.

Reports on Monday from Don Balon claimed that Mourinho is ‘desperate’ to land Real Madrid star Isco and was willing to sacrifice De Gea as a counterpart in a player-plus-cash deal.

Real apparently know that they will have to surpass €100m to secure De Gea, but the sale of James Rodriguez to Bayern for €55m should see them raise adequate funds.

