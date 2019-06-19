Real Madrid ready £45m-plus-player bid for Spurs star Eriksen

Real Madrid are ready to offer a Spain U21 international as part of a swap deal to land Spurs star Christian Eriksen, a report claims.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of next season and is currently stalling on a new deal, with Real Madrid reported to be among the clubs interested in signing him, while Juventus have also been linked.

Spurs were dealt a huge blow as their star playmaker revealed his desire to leave the club this summer, alerting potential suitors.

Now, according to an exclusive from The Sun the LaLiga giants have stepped up their pursuit of the Denmark international and are readying a swap bid.

Their reports claims that Daniel Levy will demand £100million for Eriksen this summer, but Real are wary of Financial Fair Play and as such would prefer to make a player-plus-cash bid.

As a result, a bid is set to arrive of £45million plus Ceballos, with the midfielder having told Los Blancos he wishes to leave in search of more regular game time.

Recent reports have actually suggested that Spurs are planning to meet Ceballos to discuss the idea of a switch to north London.

Zinedine Zidane has already signed Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo as the summer overhaul at the Bernabeu continues.

