Real Madrid may already know who'll take Luka Modric's mantle at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid are ‘seriously considering’ making a move for a £50m-rated assist machine who Unai Emery is keen to bring to Aston Villa, according to reports.

Toni Kroos hung up his boots over the summer and fellow Real Madrid icon, Luka Modric, could follow suit at season’s end. The Croatian veteran, 39, is in the final year of his contract and is no longer a regular starter at the Bernabeu.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid are giving serious consideration to signing Villarreal’s Alex Baena as Modric’s replacement.

The five-cap Spain international, 23, has caught the eye with his spectacular assists numbers since the start of last season. Indeed, Baena provided 18 assists across all competitions last term and has returned figures of five assists in just seven matches this season.

Real Madrid are reportedly paying ‘special attention’ to Baena who can be signed via a €60m (£50m / $66.3m) release clause.

Caught Offside recently claimed Aston Villa and Newcastle are both showing interest in Baena too. Of the pair it’s Villa thanks in large part to Unai Emery who have the upper hand. Emery previously managed Baena during his time at Villarreal.

The Spanish report acknowledged the threat posed by the Premier League sides and noted Real Madrid are ready to step up their pursuit to avoid missing out on their heir to Modric.

Aston Villa, Newcastle must act fast

Caught Offside claimed Villa and Newcastle both ‘want to conclude the deal as early as the January transfer window.’

As such, Real Madrid may have to follow suit if they’re to prevent the Spaniard from moving to England.

The presence of the release clause does make life simpler for the buying clubs. Villarreal can be taken out of the equation entirely and Fichajes stated Real Madrid won’t have an issue activating the clause.

Real Madrid would reportedly prefer to wait until the summer before doing so, however, meaning all hope is not lost for the Premier League pair.

It should be noted that Baena has primarily been deployed in more of an advanced position on the left side for Villarreal this season.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid are seemingly convinced Baena’s best position would be in central midfield.

Aurelien Tchouameni transfer / Jhon Duran to Real Madrid?

In other news, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has torched speculation Liverpool could sign Rodrygo to replace Darwin Nunez.

Nunez had been linked with Atletico Madrid, though neither he or Rodrygo will be on the move any time soon.

Rodrygo’s teammate Aurelien Tchouameni continues to be linked with a transfer to Anfield and two separate reports in Spain have delivered updates.

Elsewhere, Villa striker Jhon Duran has been backed to secure a future move to the Bernabeu.