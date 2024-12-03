Manchester United will ‘seriously consider’ the sale of Diogo Dalot in January and have named their minimum price to Real Madrid amid claims the Spanish giants will move for the Portuguese imminently and have now reached a major decision over Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Spanish giants have seen their defensive options decimated this season after losing both Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao to serious ACL injuries for the remainder of the season and leaving Carlo Ancelotti having to field a patched-up defensive unit. But with Real Madrid off the pace in the La Liga title chase and with some serious work to do if they are to reach the next phase of the Champions League, the reigning European champions have now reached a major decision with regards team strengthening.

For several months now, their long-term target has been Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold, who is set to fall out of contract at the season’s end and will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement to join Real from January 1.

But with a move to prise the Reds vice-captain away from Anfield in the January window off the table and something that is now seen as impossible to achieve, Real have decided they cannot delay their quest to sign a new right-back until the summer and instead want a solution in the winter window.

As a result, The i journalist Peter Hall claims they are now firming up their interest in Manchester United star Dalot – and Ruben Amorim’s stance on his sale has encouraged them a deal is there to be done.

Providing an update on X, Hall writes: ‘With no recognised RB fit, understand Real Madrid are not willing to wait around for Trent and are planning a £50m January swoop for Dalot. He’s been one of the better #MUFC players of late, but if that’s the offer, it should seriously be considered.”

Man Utd ready to sacrifice Dalot to provide Amorim with transfer funds

As Hall states, the Portuguese star has proved one of United’s more consistent performers in recent times, even though he’s often been asked to play in the unfamiliar role of left-back – or left wing-back since his countryman’s appointment as coach.

Hall’s claims are also backed up by Spanish journalist Sergio Fernandez, who also claims United are open to his sale if their asking price – believed to be £50m (€60m, $63.5m) – is met.

United themselves walking a tight financial line in January and had looked unlikely to spend any cash in the winter window. However, the possibility of offloading Dalot opens the door to some potential team strengthening of their own and with Amorim understood to be keen to bring in a left-back, a midfielder and a new striker across the 2025 transfer windows.

And while only one of those deals – a pre-contract agreement to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich could have been secured in January – the exit of the Portugal star now opens the possibility for Amorim to complete some business of his own in the winter window.

On the flip side, Real’s interest in Dalot could offer Liverpool sizeable encouragement that they can secure the future of Alexander-Arnold not just for this season, but over the long term too.

As far as incomings at Old Trafford are concerned, reports on Tuesday have revealed United have now opened ‘concrete’ talks with Sporting CP over a possible deal to bring Viktor Gyokeres to Old Trafford in 2025.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, United are stepping up their quest for Gyokeres but will need to offload players before a deal can be struck. To that end, the exit of Dalot to Real Madrid could prove timely.

Meanwhile, at Anfield, the situation around Mo Salah is not looking like easing any time soon.

The Egyptian is out of contract at Anfield next summer and eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with another side from January 1. And while his preference is to stay, no offer is yet on the table from the Reds.

Now an in-the-know journalist has revealed Salah’s modest contract demand and shed light on the star’s ‘increasing exasperation’ at FSG’s delay in offering up a new deal.

