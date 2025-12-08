Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday evening has turned into a must-win for Xabi Alonso, following crisis talks among the Spanish club’s top brass late into Sunday evening, with another former Liverpool star now tipped as his replacement.

Alonso has found himself under increasing pressure since succeeding Carlo Ancelotti in the Spanish capital this summer, with a disastrous last month putting him on the brink of the sack.

Real Madrid currently sit four points behind leaders Barcelona in the LaLiga table, with the Los Blancos faithful making their feelings clear following the club’s dismal 2-0 defeat at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Indeed, Florentino Perez and his advisors met in a crisis cabinet that lasted late into the night, with several key points raised as to what has gone wrong with Alonso‘s side.

On the table were several key points, such as the lack of football from the team, which was more evident than ever against a Celta side that dominated Madrid at the Bernabeu, not to mention yet more injury woes, with the latest being a serious one to Eder Militao.

Real’s clash with City in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night could prove to be a seminal moment in terms of Alonso’s future at the Bernabeu, with reports suggesting that former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola could end his fellow Spaniard’s brief reign.

With Alonso’s future appearing increasingly tenuous, a number of potential candidates have been floated as potential replacements, including former boss Zinedine Zidane and Jurgen Klopp.

However, The Athletic has named another former Liverpool man who could step in, Alvaro Arbeloa.

Arbeloa’s playing career came to an end in 2017 following a brief stint with West Ham and he has subsequently served in various coaching roles at a Real team he joined as a teenager.

Since May, the 42-year-old has been in charge of Real Madrid’s reserve side, who play in the third tier of Spanish football, with his management style reportedly leaving a positive impression on Real’s hierarchy.

The job that Arbeloa has done with the club’s younger talent has also not gone unnoticed, further enhancing his chances of taking the job, should the axe fall on Alonso.

Latest Real Madrid news: Konate truths revealed; Valverde statement

➡️ Insider shares Liverpool verdict on new Konate deal as true reason why Real Madrid aborted deal emerges

➡️ Fabrizio Romano confirms Leeds move for Serie A playmaker as pre-agreed deal creates big issue

➡️ Look away Man Utd fans as Federico Valverde makes Real Madrid statement: ‘It’s an honour’

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.