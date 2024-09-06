Why Real Madrid are ready to sell Vinicius Jr to Saudi Arabia has been revealed along with the identity of their ideal replacement, while a Manchester United midfielder has made an impassioned plea and Liverpool were able to make a major summer signing thanks to Bayern Munich – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

VINICIUS JR OUT, NICO WILLIAMS IN

Real Madrid are prepared to sanction what could be a world record transfer by selling Vinicius Jr to Saudi Arabia, with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams eyed as his replacement.

Vinicus Jr, 24, is unquestionably one of world football’s leading stars at present. Indeed, hs is currently the favourite to scoop the 2024 Ballon d’Or award ahead of Man City and Spain midfielder Rodri.

Vinicius has been on Real Madrid’s books since 2018 and has broken the 20 goals per season barrier in each of his last three campaigns.

He took his game to new heights last term when bagging 35 goals and assists combined in just 39 appearances. His exploits helped fire Real Madrid to a LaLiga and Champions League double.

However, despite his lofty status within the game and his spectacular displays for Los Blancos, all is not well in Madrid.

Vinicius has been the target of repeated racist abuse during his time in Spain. Three Valencia fans were jailed for eight months each in June for racially abusing the Real Madrid forward back in May of 2023.

In a recent interview with CNN, Vinicius cast doubt on Spain’s suitability to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco.

“I think we have to move the location” – Vinicius Jr

“Until 2030, we have a lot of room to evolve,” said the Brazilian. “I hope that Spain can evolve, and understand how serious it is to insult someone because of the colour of their skin.

“If by 2030 things don’t improve, I think we have to move the location, because if a player doesn’t feel comfortable and safe playing in a country where they can suffer racism, it’s a bit difficult.”

Those comments have reportedly gone down like a lead balloon at Real Madrid, not least because it is in their stadium where the World Cup final would likely be held.

Furthermore, there has been backlash from within the city of Madrid and outside of football circles.

Indeed, Madrid mayor, Jose Luis Martínez-Almeida, claimed it is unfair to categorise the city of Madrid and country of Spain as racist.

“We are aware that there are racist episodes in society and that we must work hard to put an end to them,” Martínez-Almeida said. “It’s unfair with Spain and with Madrid to say that we are a racist society.”

And according to a stunning new update from Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid are quickly warming to the idea of offloading Vinicius.

Real Madrid ready to move on from Vinicius Jr

The article began: ‘Vinicius Junior is unstoppable on and off the pitch. Controversy follows him on the pitch, where he puts on a show in every game, whether with his rivals, the referees or the opposing team’s fans.

‘Added to this are his outbursts off the pitch, with statements such as those in which he calls Spain racist and questions the suitability of it being able to organise the 2030 World Cup by depriving the Bernabeu of hosting the final.

‘Words that have not gone down well with the club and even less so with the fans, who are starting to get fed up with him.

‘His future in Madrid is starting to be questioned and Madrid are no longer ruling out his departure.’

AS acknowledged Real Madrid are publicly pushing the narrative that Vinicius is not for sale. However, they then state that behind the scenes the actuality is Vinicius is no longer untouchable.

Following the arrivals of superstars such as Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, the club believe they are well positioned to thrive with or without Vinicius.

As such, Real Madrid ‘do not rule out’ selling Vinicius to Saudi Arabia in 2025 in a deal which could smash the world record for the highest transfer fee ever paid.

The current record remains the €222m (£198m / $246.7m) PSG paid to sign Neymar from Barcelona back in 2017.

Adding further fuel to the fire are AS’s claims ‘Vinicius’ character clashes with the image that the club wants to project to the world, controversial, challenging and harmful to predispose rivals and referees against the team.’

It’s even stated Vinicius’ fellow Real Madrid teammates have begun to take a dim view of his alleged poor attitude and even ‘read him the riot act’ following Real Madrid’s shock 1-1 draw with Las Palmas on August 29.

Blockbuster sale would fund Nico Williams, Rodri signings

The fact Real Madrid would also be able to recoup an astronomical fee is reportedly enhancing the club’s willingness to cash in.

On that front, it’s claimed Los Blancos would likely move for Euro 2024 winner, Nico Williams, as Vinicius’ replacement.

The Athletic Bilbao ace was Barcelona’s No 1 attacking target over the summer. However, Barcelona were unable to complete a move despite Williams’ deal containing a relatively modest €58m release clause.

AS concluded Real Madrid could sell Vinicius, sign Williams with the funds received and still have a monstrous war chest left over to strengthen other positions.

Manchester City ace Rodri is understood to be the club’s No 1 midfield target ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

The dual signings of Williams and Rodri would comfortably be covered by the vast windfall secured from a Vinicius sale to the Saudi Pro League.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN MAKES GAME-TIME PLEA

Christian Eriksen has declared “I want to play more! I want to play something more.” That comes on the back of Eriksen becoming a bit-part player under Erik ten Hag and late links over moves to Ajax and Real Betis coming to nothing. (Christian Eriksen to Tipsbladet)

There are “no talks” taking place at any level regarding a rumoured move for Man City midfielder Mateo Kovacic to Al-Nassr in January. (Fabrizio Romano)

Crystal Palace lined up PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko as their replacement for Eberechi Eze had the Tottenham and Man City-linked star left over the summer. (Daily Mail)

Ex-Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has been left out of Lyon’s Europa League squad. The 35-year-old hasn’t played for Lyon since January 27 and was expected to be sold over the summer, but to no avail. (GFFN)

Kamaldeen Sulemana’s proposed move from Southampton to Ajax fell through due to the Dutch club submitting the relevant paperwork too late. (De Telegraaf)

Arsenal are considering offering Leandro Trossard a new and improved contract on the back of rejecting a bid from Al-Ittihad earlier this week. (Football Insider)

BAYERN MUNICH SNUBBED LIVERPOOL WINGER

Bayern Munich were offered the chance to sign Federico Chiesa before he went on to sign with Liverpool. Bayern snubbed the opportunity. (BILD)

Casemiro will only consider leaving Man Utd if he is explicitly told by the club he is no longer wanted. Links with a loan move to Galatasaray (Turkish window remains open until September 13) are expected to come to nothing. (ESPN)

Liverpool WILL hold talks with Mohamed Salah and his camp regarding a new contract in the very near future. (Fabrizio Romano on YouTube)

Salah wants to sign a contract extension with Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano, Sky Sports, talkSPORT and Liverpool Echo)

Free agent Andre Gomes, formerly of Barcelona and Everton, is undergoing a medical ahead of signing a two-year deal with Lille. (L’Equipe)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen insisted he remains fully committed to Barcelona when asked about the idea of replacing Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich. Neuer is aged 38 and in the last year of his Bayern contract. (Marc-Andre ter Stegen)

TUCHEL SAVED TEN HAG’S JOB

Thomas Tuchel came within a whisker of replacing Erik ten Hag as Man Utd manager over the summer. Tuchel – not Man Utd – pulled the plug on the change at the eleventh hour. (BILD)

Real Betis have accepted a bid from Qatari side Al Arabi for the permanent transfer of Rodri Sanchez. (Various)

Manchester United have appointed Sam Erith as performance director until the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Sergio Aguero has thrown his backing behind Man City midfielder Rodri to scoop the 2024 Ballon d’Or – ‘A perfect year, you deserve it. Come on Rodri,’ Rodri is currently second favourite for the award behind Vinicius Jr. (Sergio Aguero on X)

Crystal Palace plan to open contract talks with Marc Guehi and aim to insert a release clause worth more than the £70m Newcastle bid in the summer. Palace will point all future suitors to the clause if successfully inserted. (Football Insider)

Barcelona are among a cluster of clubs tracking 16-year-old winger Amara Diouf who has already been capped by the Senegalese senior national side. (Sport)