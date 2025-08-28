Real Madrid ready to stun Man Utd and secure serious coup Liverpool will love

Real Madrid are putting the pieces in place to sign a Manchester United target and a report has explained how Liverpool could be the other big beneficiary from the deal.

Real Madrid spent the bulk of the current window overhauling their defence. Franco Mastantuono did arrive, but the additions of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras all came in the rearguard.

However, further defensive changes could come in the near future, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba – both now well into their 30s – out of contract next summer.

Real Madrid have confirmed and concrete interest in bringing Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate on board.

The France international is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool and come January, will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides.

Liverpool are attempting to convince Konate to sign a new and improved contract. The 26-year-old has looked shaky in the early going this season but his overall record at Anfield suggests he’s one of the finest centre-backs in the league.

As such, Liverpool don’t want to lose such a key asset for nothing – even if they do bring Marc Guehi on board in the coming days.

And according to the latest from BILD, Real Madrid might inadvertently ease Liverpool’s concerns by moving for Dayot Upamecano instead.

The Bayern Munich and France ace, 26, is also in the final year of his contract. Man Utd have been linked with the centre-half and per the latest update from BILD, both they and PSG are posing a threat to Real Madrid’s masterplan.

As they’ve done so often in recent times, Real Madrid want to sign a superstar player without having to pay a transfer fee.

Upamecano and Bayern remain at a standstill regarding a contract extension and Real Madrid ‘sense an opportunity’ to pounce.

Accordingly, Los Blancos are said to have ‘intervened’ and are now ‘enticing Upamecano with a free transfer in the summer of 2026.’

Upamecano to Real Madrid strengthens Liverpool’s hand with Konate

A separate report from the Liverpool Echo that cited BILD’s information stated Real Madrid moving for Upamecano could see their interest in Konate ‘dropped.’

If that were to transpire, Konate and his camp’s leverage in new contract talks with Liverpool would diminish.

And if Real Madrid were to remove Konate from their shortlist, the defender may also look more favourably upon re-signing with the Reds.

