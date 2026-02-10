Real Madrid are preparing to submit an ‘initial offer’ worth €75m for a ‘complete’ Newcastle midfielder, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Los Blancos are in the market for an addition in that position.

When Real Madrid come calling in the transfer market, very rarely do they fail to land their man. For Newcastle’s sake, they’ll be hoping the latest report out of Italy is wide of the mark.

TuttoJuve have brought news of Real Madrid being ‘ready to submit an initial offer exceeding €75 million’ for in-demand midfielder, Sandro Tonali.

The 25-year-old has become a hot topic of late, with Manchester United and Arsenal both weighing up a summer swoop.

Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, has done little to quell the noise regarding his client. Instead, he’s fanned the flames when recently speaking to Tuttosport.

“We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer,” said Riso. “These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then we’ll decide what to do.”

Juventus are among the clubs vying for Tonali’s signature in the summer, hence the report from Juve-centric outlet, TuttoJuve.

Aside from claiming Real Madrid are gearing up to bid €75m-plus, it was noted Los Blancos view Tonali as ‘a complete player: intensity, playmaking ability, physical strength, and the ability to dictate the pace.’

It was acknowledged Newcastle would scoff at a bid worth just €75m / £65m, and Real Madrid would likely have to bump up the numbers if serious about sealing a deal.

The purpose of the ‘initial’ bid would be to send Newcastle and Tonali a ‘strong signal’ before thundering back in with a second offer they hope will get the job done.

‘Real Madrid is aware of this [Newcastle being likely to reject €75m], and knows that, to have a real chance, they may have to raise their offer beyond the initial one,’ the report added.

Finally, TuttoJuve claimed Tonali is ‘eyeing the possibility of a move to Real Madrid.’

Sandro Tonali transfer latest

TEAMtalk understands Tonali is receptive to leaving Newcastle in the summer, though his preference is not to move to Spain or join another Premier League side, but to return to Italy.

Juventus dream of bringing the midfielder back to his homeland, but financing such an expensive deal will be difficult in the extreme.

Sources tell us Newcastle would demand around £100m before reluctantly greenlighting a sale. It’s highly doubtful Juve can even come close to making a move on that level work.

Regarding interest from Arsenal and Man Utd, transfer guru Romano confirmed both clubs have placed Tonali high on their shortlist for the summer.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano also confirmed Real Madrid will be in the market for a new central midfielder at season’s end.

It is that position along with centre-back where the action will lay at The Bernabeu in the summer.

While it’s far from clear who Tonali will be playing for next season, what is clear is Newcastle face an increasingly difficult fight to retain one of the best players.

