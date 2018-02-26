Real Madrid to make bid for Man Utd attacker affected by Sanchez arrival

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly interesting Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman has enjoyed an improved season at Old Trafford, although his form has slightly tailed off after a bright first half of the campaign.

Martial has been affected by the recent arrival of Alexis Sanchez, with the former Arsenal star preferred in the 22-year-old’s attacking role wide on the left – up until Sunday’s game against Chelsea anyway as both started alongside Romelu Lukaku.

The former Monaco star’s contract runs out at the end of next season and that has led to speculation that United may look to cash in on a player who has never really lived up to the outstanding potential he showed as a teenager when he cost United £36million in 2015.

Madrid are known admirers of the attacker and lost out to United in the race to sign the player three years ago, while both Tottenham and Inter Milan are also said to be ken on the player’s signature.

Real, however, are at the front of the queue, according to RMC Sport, as they look ti revamp their squad this summer after a poor season domestically.

