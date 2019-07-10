Real Madrid ready to offload €200m sextuplet to fund Pogba move

Real Madrid are ready to offload six players in the hope of raising €200m to aid they pursuit of Paul Pogba, reports in Spain claim.

Pogba has made his intentions to leave Old Trafford clear in recent weeks, with Real Madrid looking the likeliest of suitors and several cash-plus-player deals have been touted.

In an attempt to grease the transfer wheels, United’s treatment of the player has also drawn severe criticism from his agent Mino Raiola.

Following the arrivals of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo for just under £300m already this summer, Real could be forced to sell a number of players who will see their game time drastically reduced next term.

According to a report from Marca, Florentino Perez is now plotting a ‘fire sale’ of sorts in order to raise enough money to land one more big blockbuster name – most likely Pogba.

James Rodriguez, Isco, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Keylor Navas and Mariano Diaz have been transfer listed as they look to recoup a whopping €200million.

Rodriguez looks to be heading to Napoli with just a fee to be agreed, though Man Utd and Chelsea have been linked, while Isco had been mentioned as a possible counterpart in a swap deal for Pogba.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Bale has his heart set on his next destination, and Vazquez has been mentioned as an Arsenal target.

