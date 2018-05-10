Real Madrid ready to outbid Liverpool, Man Utd for €70m target

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make a bid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson, who remains a major Liverpool and Manchester United target.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been chasing the Brazilian since January as they try and bring a new long-term No.1 on board, while United were linked with the 25-year-old on Tuesday as they look for some insurance should David De Gea eventually opt for a return to Spain.

However, RMC Sport claims that Real intend to table an offer for the stopper – having already met with his representatives over a potential €70million move.

Madrid are chasing a new No. 1 , as Keylor Navas looks certain to be moved on at the end of the season, while they appear to have given up hope of landing De Gea or Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois.

For their part, Roma are doing their level best to keep the former Inter Milan keeper and have offered him a bumper new contract to stay in the Italian capital.

