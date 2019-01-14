Real Madrid ready to splash £134million to secure England star

Real Madrid are ready to spend as much as £134 million for a Tottenham midfielder as they eye a long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

The man in question is Dele Alli, and the England international has impressed ever since he first signed for Tottenham and the 22-year-old could be about to join the Galacticos according to Don Balon.

Modric enjoyed an extraordinary 2018 however, the 33-year-old isn’t getting any younger and Real Madrid are already on the lookout for his replacement.

While Ali doesn’t play in exactly the same position as the Croatian, he remains one of the hottest young properties on the football market.

Spurs have a history of selling their best players to Real Madrid. Modric first jumped ship in 2012 only to be joined by team-mate Gareth Bale a year later.

In recent years Tottenham have managed to hang on to their stars (namely Harry Kane) and Spurs fans will be hoping that remains the case when Real Madrid start knocking on the door with regards to Alli.

Real Madrid are certainly in need of a big signing following a turbulent few months. The Champions League title holders are currently 4th in the La Liga table and are already ten points behind rival Barcelona.