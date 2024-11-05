Vinicius Jr will be the subject of a monumental bid from the Saudi Pro League

Al-Hilal are reportedly preparing a £252million bid for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, and the La Liga giants are keen on Ademola Lookman as his replacement.

Vinicius is one of the very best players in the world right now. It was a shock to some when he did not win the Ballon d’Or in 2024, with Real not sending representatives to the ceremony out of protest, when learning he would not win.

But the Brazilian superstar might not be at Real for much longer if Al-Hilal get their way.

According to Fichajes, the Saudi Pro League side are preparing a ‘monumental’ move for the forward, in which they will lodge a €300million (£252m/$327m) bid for him.

That would break the record for the highest transfer fee ever, Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain, which cost €222million (£200m/$242m).

Interestingly enough, Vinicius would actually replace Neymar in two capacities, as his compatriot is currently at Al-Hilal, but it’s believed he could leave at the end of the season, with the club therefore looking for a top-tier replacement.

Real know their replacement

Another report, also from Fichajes, suggests Real already know who they want to replace Vinicius with.

It’s stated they have their sights on Atalanta winger Lookman, who is being pursued amid their Brazilian’s failure to pen a new contract.

Real feel the standout Serie A performer could be an ideal complement to the forward line.

What’s more, Lookman is valued by his current club at €60million (£50m/$65m), which means Real could have an extra £202million left over from their sale of Vinicius, which is ideal amid their push for other star players.

Real Madrid round-up: Big exit interest

There is, though, interest in some more of Real’s biggest players. Along with Al-Hilal, there are multiple clubs courting Vinicius, with Chelsea recently added to that list.

There is also a chance that Endrick heads to Tottenham on loan, with Real apparently willing to allow him out on a short-term deal soon.

TEAMtalk believes that Liverpool are hopeful they’ll be able to land Tchouameni, with the club sanctioning big moves for top targets in the coming windows.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real is seen as the “worst-kept secret in football” with the suggestion that the Liverpool man will definitely move there.

