Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior is the subject of a world-record transfer bid worth €250m (£208m/$268m), according to a report that has revealed how his future is linked with Kylian Mbappe’s and what their current club’s stance on his sale would be.

Vinicius was pipped to the Ballon d’Or by Rodri recently, but is widely recognised as the best player in LaLiga at the moment. However, his future in the Spanish top flight is not to be taken for granted, despite his contract with Real Madrid being due to last until 2027.

There have recently been claims that the Saudi Pro League could try to place Vinicius at one of their clubs, such as Al Hilal. It would likely take a world-record fee to make that happen.

But it has now emerged that there may be a club in Europe willing to break the world transfer record – which they set themselves – to sign Vinicius.

Indeed, Fichajes claims that Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer of at least €250m for the Brazil international, believing he might be the missing piece of next-level quality they need to make a serious challenge for the Champions League.

Whether that offer is valid for January isn’t specified, but – after previously shattering the world transfer record to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, for €222m – PSG could send shockwaves by pulling off such a deal.

Ironically, PSG lost the services of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in the summer when his contract expired. Some critics have argued that Vinicius and Mbappe’s best position in the same, which has led to scrutiny over that deal.

Could Vinicius leave Real Madrid?

If Vinicius was to leave Real Madrid, it would allow Mbappe to revert to his favoured position on the left wing. Meanwhile, PSG would belatedly secure a replacement for him of similar quality.

However, these claims ought to be taken with a pinch of salt for now. As a source, Fichajes is known for offering more outlandish and sensational stories such as this one.

It is not the first time recently that Vinicius has been linked with a different club, though. Along with the Saudi rumours, he has even been tipped to join a Premier League club such as Manchester United or Chelsea.

Again, either of those would be sensational moves and there is nothing to suggest anything is advanced with any club yet.

Financially, a move to the Saudi Pro League might be the most feasible, but would a 24-year-old player classed as one of the best in the world really want to go there at this stage?

For the time being, reports have suggested he is happy with his current contract at Real Madrid, where he earns more than €400k per week.

And the Fichajes report concluded that Real Madrid have no desire to sell Vinicius – although if they were offered €250m, they would take it into consideration.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news

While a sale of Vinicius would deprive Real Madrid of one of the best players in the world, it would also give them plenty of funds to spread around for illustrious new signings of their own.

The main positions they are looking to strengthen in 2025 will be defensive ones, mainly due to the injury issues they have encountered there over the past couple of years.

At right-back, their top target is Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract in 2025. The latest updates on that front indicate that his talks with Liverpool have hit a brick wall and the Premier League side are decreasingly confident of keeping him, which could pave the way for his move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are also particularly keen to strengthen at centre-back and there have been suggestions that one solution could be a Tottenham defender who would be willing to offer them a helping hand.

Coincidentally, the current transfer record was set by PSG when they signed a Brazilian player from La Liga. In 2017, their purchase of Neymar from Barcelona was a move that would change the football landscape forever.

Vinicius’ move to Real Madrid is the 25th-most-expensive move by a Brazilian player in history, although he could be the player who comes closest to eclipsing Neymar’s huge valuation in years.

Neymar actually accounts for three of the top five fees paid for a Brazilian player thanks to his moves to Barcelona and Al Hilal being worth €88m and €90m respectively.