Real Madrid have not ruled out signing a new midfielder in the final days of the summer transfer window after Fabrizio Romano delivered an update on the future of Bernabeu star Dani Ceballos.

Xabi Alonso is currently reluctant to allow Ceballos to move on without having a replacement in place, with Madrid and Marseille already negotiating a transfer or a loan with an obligation of a permanent move for the Spain international.

Indeed, Romano reports that Ceballos is keen on the switch to France, with the obligation to buy fee set at just under €15million (($17.5m) for the 29-year-old.

Real have so far invested more than €200m to strengthen their squad this summer, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Álvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen and highly-rated starlet Franco Mastantuono all joining.

They have not, however, added to their midfield, despite letting club legend Luka Modric walk away on a free transfer and end up at AC Milan.

They did have the option of bringing back Tottenham target Nico Paz this summer but decided to let him stay at Como for another season. They do, however, view him as an interesting option for the future.

Allowing Ceballos to leave would leave a hole in Alonso’s squad though, and ESPN reports that Madrid would consider making one last effort in the transfer market if he moves on.

Ceballos has been a substitute in the first two LaLiga matches and, after the match against Oviedo, he posted a message on his Instagram account that read “Last dance.”

The attacking midfielder has also been linked with Real Betis throughout the summer, but ESPN and Romano both state that Marseille are now best placed to sign the Spaniard – if Real green light the transfer.

Alonso has so far opted to use Arda Guler alongside Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni in his engine room, but the midfield depth is not great and would be weakened further if Ceballos leaves.

A source told ESPN that Ceballos wants to move on in search of a more important role at another club to try to fulfil his dream of playing in the 2026 World Cup with Spain.

