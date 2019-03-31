Real Madrid reject bid from Prem side as huge Bale asking price revealed

Real Madrid have already rejected three approaches for star forward Gareth Bale and have set his asking price, a report claims.

Bale is one of the highest paid players in world football, and we recently reported that Bayern Munich are one of the few clubs who could get close to agreeing a deal with the Welshman, who is tied to Madrid until 2022.

Real chief Florentino Perez is in no hurry to sanction a sale of Bale as he is very fond of the player, but returning coach Zinedine Zidane is open to his departure – given the club are seemingly focused on completing a deal for Eden Hazard this summer.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the former Southampton man, while Tottenham made contact with Real Madrid over a potential summer loan move for Bale, reports claimed.

Now, Spanish outlet Don Balon provide an update on the situation by stating that Spurs are one of three teams to have had bids rejected for Bale.

Tottenham, as well as Inter Milan and PSG, have recently made offers for Bale – the reports states – but all were rejected and under €75m.

Los Blancos are apparently not dead set against the idea of selling Bale this summer, but they would demand €110m (£94.7m) to allow the forward to leave.

The 29-year-old has amassed 14 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, but has not helped fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus quite as the club would like.

