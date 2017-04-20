Report: Real Madrid give short shrift to €50m Liverpool approach

Liverpool have seen a €50million approach for Marco Asensio rejected by Real Madrid, according to reports in the Spanish media.

The Reds have been tracking the 21-year-old for some time and AS and Cadena COPE both claim Jurgen Klopp’s side have launched an early bid to prise Asensio from Los Blancos and bring him to Anfield.

However, it’s claimed their initial offer has been rejected with both outlets claiming coach Zinedine Zidane sees the player as a vital part of the club’s future.

Asensio has become a regular under Zidane this season and it’s believed he’ll soon be pressuring Gareth Bale for a regular place in the side.

This season Asensio has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring nine goals and generally underlining his status as a major star of the future.

Bale, by contrast, has had been something of a disappointment this term, featuring in 25 games and also scoring 9 times.

While there’s no suggestions that Bale will be allowed to leave this summer, it’s believed the Welshman could soon see his place come under serious threat from the emergence of Asensio.

But with Klopp seeking more attacking options this summer ahead of a possible return to the Champions League next season, it seems the Reds boss will have to look elsewhere for forward talent with Real determined to hang on to their young star.