Tottenham and Juventus have reportedly seen bids for Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio turned down this summer.

Both clubs have been strongly linked with a move for the 23-year-old, who was also a target for Liverpool last summer and has been tipped to quit the LaLiga giants over a lack of game time.

And in Thursday’s edition of AS, it is claimed that the Champions League runners-up and the Turin giants both submitted offers to land the attacker.

However, Madrid boss Zindeine Zidane rates Asensio very highly and has no interest in parting company with a player who has a whopping €700m buyout clause.

The Spain international scored six goals in all competitions last season, but featured more after Zidane replaced Santiago Solari in March.

And with Asensio set to become for a key performer for Zidane next season, Real have told the player’s agent that he can only leave if the whopping release clause is met.

