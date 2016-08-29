Real Madrid rejected £60m swoop from rivals for striker

Atletico Madrid made an audacious swoop to sign striker Alvaro Morata from rivals Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

The Spanish forward was bought back by Real Madrid for £30million after spending two seasons at Juventus, and Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

However, they were apparently put off by the £60million that Real had slapped on him, though Diego Simeone was not.

Spanish newspaper AS claims that Atletico made an ‘official offer’ for Morata that was refused immediately, with a message that stated they “would not be selling any of their players to their neighbours”.

Atletico were linked with a move to bring Diego Costa back to the Vicente Calderon, but Chelsea refused to sell so they eventually secured the signing of Kevin Gameiro from Sevilla for a reported €32million.

Morata has been heavily linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea this summer, but Zidane insisted he will remain a Madrid player during their preseason tour of the USA.

“He’s a Madrid player, we’re delighted with him,” he said.

“We are delighted to have him back, back to his original home. He will remain a Madrid player.”

Morata admitted in May (while still at Juventus) that although a Madrid return was his ideal situation, there were tempting offers from England.

“I know exactly what I want to happen,” Morata said. “I want to succeed at Madrid, but there are great players at Madrid. What I want is to play and to feel important. Next year I will play at the team where I have most chance of doing that.

“There are some tempting offers from England, but not just for the [big] contracts,” he said. “I believe that for my style of play the Premier League would be a great destination.”