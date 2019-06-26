Real Madrid request could see Man Utd miss out on €65m target

Real Madrid have asked Benfica whether they can have first refusal on defender Ruben Dias, according to reports from Spain.

Recent speculation from the Iberian peninsula has suggested that Manchester United are firmly interested in a move for Dias, with president Luis Felipe Vieira ‘fearing an approach’ from the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is looking to revamp his squad this summer after a disastrous 2018-19 campaign, and has already brought in £18m winger Daniel James from Swansea.

United missed out on Champions League football after finishing sixth last seaosn, and defence is believed to be a major area that Solskjaer is looking to upgrade.

The 21-year-old defender has also been linked with Serie A giants Juventus and is contracted to Benfica until June 2023, having signed a contract at the start of this season.

However, Spanish outlet AS have dealt both clubs a blow by suggesting that Real Madrid have asked about Dias during talks to sell striker Raul de Tomas to Benfica.

Los Blancos apparently see Dias as a possible acquisition further down the line and as such have requested first refusal as part of the Raul deal.

De Tomas is expected to move across the border in a deal worth €20million (£18m) later in the week.

