Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Real Madrid have sent a contract proposal to Dean Huijsen, who they’re racing a number of big clubs to sign.

Huijsen has become one of the most sought-after defenders in the world in quick time. The 21-year-old has just this season of Premier League football under his belt, with Bournemouth, after playing 14 Serie A games last term as his only other senior football.

Each of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in him. The Premier League sides and Real have been interested for some time, whereas Barca’s interest is more new.

It was recently revealed that Barca had ‘presented the club’s project’ to Huijsen, and it seems Real Madrid have responded.

Indeed, transfer insider Romano has stated Real have sent a ‘formal contract proposal’ to Huijsen and his camp, and talks are ‘ongoing’.

All of the aforementioned Premier League teams are said to ‘remain ready’ to enter the race in case of ‘complications’ with Real’s deal.

Romano followed up by stating Bournemouth have ‘approved’ Real conditions for the move, triggering Huijsen’s £50million release clause.

⚪️ DON’T MISS: Top 10 most expensive Real Madrid signings of all time, with Ancelotti at the helm for four

Huijsen priority clear

It would not be a surprise to see Real remain in front for the defender now that they have the green light from the Cherries, and are waiting for it from the Spanish defender.

Indeed, Romano has stated that the club ‘remain’ Huijsen’s priority.

That backs up a recent report from Eduardo Borgas which stated the Bournemouth defender was prioritising a move to the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Defensa Central have stated it’s Huijsen’s ‘dream’ to play for Real.

Real Madrid round-up: Cheeky Trent Alexander-Arnold request

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to land at Real Madrid in the summer, having told the Reds he’ll be departing.

Los Blancos want him for the Club World Cup – a few weeks before his contract is due to expire – so Liverpool are said to have asked for around £850,000.

However, Real are said to have asked for Alexander-Arnold for nothing.

Meanwhile, Real could be in with a good chance of landing Florian Wirtz, the Bayer Leverkusen star who Xabi Alonso wants to take with him when he sets foot in the Bernabeu.

TEAMtalk is aware that Leverkusen don’t want to sell to a direct rival, giving Bayern Munich a tougher task in their own pursuit, but seemingly opening the door for Real or fellow interested side Manchester City.

Which centre-back should Real sign