Exclusive: Real Madrid to rival Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal for sublime Bundesliga star with tempting clause

Real Madrid have joined Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for Jeremie Frimpong

Real Madrid are ready to rival the Premier League big guns for Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 23-year-old right-back has enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Leverkusen, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists across all competitions.

Frimpong has been instrumental to the success of Xabi Alonso’s side, helping the German club to win their first-ever Bundesliga title.

The attacking defender’s form and displays have unsurprisingly made him a target for several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool in this summer’s transfer window.

Man Utd are keen to bring in a long-term replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be sold this summer amid interest from Inter Milan.

Arsenal, on the other hand, want more competition for Ben White and injury-plagued duo Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber in the right-back position

As for Liverpool, they are eyeing more cover for hot prospect Conor Bradley as they want to move Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield next season, per reports.

However, Real Madrid are preparing to join the hunt for Frimpong as they look to bolster their full-back options for the future.

Real Madrid surge into race for Jeremie Frimpong

Spanish giants Real have been linked with Chelsea’s Reece James and Alexander-Arnold as potential new right-back reinforcements but TEAMtalk sources state that they are ready to switch their attentions to former Manchester City youngster Frimpong.

Leverkusen are aware of the growing interest in the dynamic full-back and they could be powerless to losing him in the summer as the Dutchman has a £34million release clause in his contract.

Frimpong is happy with the Bundesliga side but TEAMtalk understands that he would find it difficult to turn down a switch to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Frimpong joined Leverkusen from Scottish side Celtic in January 2021 and he was rewarded for his progress at the club with a new deal until 2028 last October.

The fact that he has a very affordable release clause in his deal suggests that he has always had one eye on changing clubs in the future, however.

It will be interesting to see who makes the first move in the race for Frimpong’s signature with Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool and Madrid all holding a serious interest in him.

If the Leverkusen star keeps improving at his current rate, he could develop into one of the best wing-backs in Europe – and arguably isn’t far off holding that status already.

