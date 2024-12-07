Real Madrid will reportedly compete with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool to sign highly-rated Hungarian full-back Milos Kerkez from Premier League club Bournemouth next summer.

The reigning LaLiga champions are expected to strengthen both full-back positions during the 2025 summer window, with their chase for a right-back already incredibly well documented.

The likes of Premier League trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pedro Porro and Diogo Dalot have already been linked for the right side of their backline, but now fresh reports from Spain claim that Real Madrid want Cherries star Kerkez as an option on the left.

The 21-year-old has stabilised himself as one of the best young prospects in English football since moving to the English south coast from AZ Alkmaar in July 2023.

The Hungary international has scored one and laid on three assists in almost 50 appearances for Bournemouth and has attracted interest from the likes of United and Liverpool due to electric breaks forward from the left-back position since his arrival.

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is keen to get a new option at that position due to the injury records of both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, while Liverpool are on the hunt for Andrew Robertson’s long-term replacement at Anfield.

As for Real’s interest, Spanish outlet Real Madrid Confidencial reports that Carlo Ancelotti’s men are scouring the market due to Ferland Mendy’s struggles through the first few months of the 2024/25 campaign.

The report adds that backup option Fran Garcia is deemed not good enough as well, hence the reason for the club’s continued chase for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. But, with the Canada international poised to pen a new deal to stay in Bavaria, Real have opened up their options and try and land Kerkez instead.

Latest Real Madrid news: Real eye triple Liverpool raid / PSG set to win race for next Modric

Real Madrid are reportedly ‘seriously considering’ a move for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, amid interest in two more of their biggest names.

Liverpool could be in line for a massive shock this summer. As it stands, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah are set to leave, with each star’s contract up at the end of the season.

Though Van Dijk looks set to stay, with TEAMtalk aware a new deal is only around the corner, Alexander-Arnold is being heavily courted by Real Madrid.

And things could go from bad to worse for Liverpool, as after Los Blancos were also credited with interest in Ryan Gravenberch, a third big Reds name is on their mind: Salah.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have reportedly been turned down by Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina, who was reluctant to follow their plans, and the Manchester United target is instead closer to a move to Paris Saint-Germain than any other side.

Baturina has the makings of a player who could star at the highest level. Many Croatian players have starred in their homeland before moving on to bigger European sides, and the midfielder could follow in the footsteps of the likes of the great Luka Modric next.

A report from Germanijak reiterates that the Croatian outfit don’t want to sell until the summer, but Baturina could move to PSG beyond then as Real miss the boat on luring him to Spain.

