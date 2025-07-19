Real Madrid target FIVE ‘ideal’ Galacticos including Liverpool and Chelsea stars

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, who has Enzo Fernandez, Rodri and Alexis Mac Allister on his radar

Real Madrid are interested in signing a top-class midfielder in the summer transfer window, with a Spanish report revealing the Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City stars that Los Blancos want to make their next ‘Galactico’.

Madrid have been busy in the summer transfer window, as Los Blancos aim to bounce back from last season’s disappointment and have a successful 2025/26 campaign. Under Carlo Ancelotti last season, Madrid won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, but Los Blancos could not retain their LaLiga and Champions League crowns and also lost the final of the Copa del Rey to bitter rivals Barcelona.

Ancelotti left Madrid at the end of last season, with former Los Blancos midfielder Xabi Alonso stepping down from his managerial role at Bayer Leverkusen to replace the legendary Italian at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alonso already has three new players in his squad, with centre-back Dean Huijsen joining from Bournemouth, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold switching from Liverpool and left-back Alvaro Carreras moving from Benfica.

Franco Mastantuono is also set to link up with Madrid in August after the right-winger turns 18.

Madrid are not done yet, though, with the Spanish and European giants keen on signing a new centre-back and a striker in the mould of Joselu, although the emergence of Gonzalo Garcia at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup could change their stance.

Signing a top midfielder in the summer transfer window is also on Madrid’s wishlist, according to Sport, which has named the five ‘Galacticos’ that they have identified.

Rodri, Vitinha, Enzo Fernandez, Nicolo Barella and Alexis Mac Allister of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Liverpool, respectively, are ‘five ideal names to fill the role the new Real Madrid coach wants’, according to the report.

Sport has added that ‘luring’ the aforementioned players ‘away from their respective clubs is a nearly impossible task’.

Each of those players will cost at least €100million (£86.7m, $116.3m), and Madrid are not willing to spend that kind of money to ‘sign a Galactico for their midfield’.

Rodri, who won the 2024 Ballon d’Or award but spent most of last season injured, is a key player for Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

Vitinha won the Champions League with PSG last season, Fernandez is a regular in the Chelsea starting line-up, Inter will not want to sell Barella on the cheap and Mac Allister has already reportedly turned down the chance to join Bayern Munich, indicating that he is happy at Liverpool and does not want to leave.

Arda Guler to be Xabi Alonso’s solution at Real Madrid

Sport has noted that Arda Guler is the new deep-lying playmaker for Madrid under Alonso, but doubts have been raised on whether he would be able to do it week in and week out for the entire season.

Guler is just 20 years of age and is at his best when deployed in an attacking midfield role or as a winger.

However, Alonso used the Turkey international in a central midfield role at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Guler was impressive in that role, and he could save Madrid millions in the summer transfer window.

With Jude Bellingham out until October after undergoing shoulder surgery, Guler could cement his place in the Madrid starting line-up.

Guler has been at Madrid since 2023, and under Alonso, the youngster could flourish and star at the Santiago Bernabeu, especially if he is able to stay injury-free.

