Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided whether or not to bid for Manchester City midfielder Rodri next summer, according to a report in the Spanish media, as sources tell TEAMtalk the Cityzens’ stance on selling the star.

Rodri is one of the best midfielders in the world and has long been linked with Real Madrid. Los Blancos did not move for the Man City star in the summer of 2025 because he had only just recovered from a long-term injury, and the plan of the Spanish and European giants was to keep tabs on the 29-year-old in the 2025/26 campaign with a view to a move next year.

The Spain international missed a vast chunk of last season due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and had to go off in the first half of Man City’s win against Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rodri, who did not play during Man City’s win against Burnley, has featured only 15 times since the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite his injury issues, Real Madrid are willing to pay £130million (€112.8m, $151.6m) to Man City for Rodri, according to a recent report in The Daily Star.

It beggars belief because Madrid do not tend to spend big on players who are close to their 30s, especially someone who has had injury problems.

Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has also more than enough midfielders at his disposal, including Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni among this options.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has now revealed that Madrid have abandoned their pursuit of Rodri.

Following Rodri’s latest injury, Madrid president Florentino Perez has ‘decided not to pursue’ a deal for the Man City star.

‘It’s almost impossible for that opinion to change’, according to the report, which has added that Perez views the deal as ‘a high-risk operation due to the player’s physical condition’, with the transfer also expected to be ‘expensive’.

READ NEXT 🌐 The most ridiculous €65m Real Madrid transfer rumour you will read this season

Man City stance on selling Rodri to Real Madrid

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Man City themselves are not keen on selling Rodri to Real Madrid.

Sources have told us that Man City are still counting on Rodri and believe that he is an important player in Pep Guardiola’s team.

Jones said: “So far, they are playing down his injury from the weekend, but it was certainly an anxious moment and raises further worry about managing his long-term recovery.

“I am not sure Madrid are in a situation where they will be confident enough to make an offer unless he can get through a very significant spell of this season without injury.

“And it is well known that they are tracking other midfield players as well at the moment.

“City certainly do not want to entertain any offers and will hope that Madrid set their sights on someone else at the end of the season.

“And right now they don’t seem to feel under threat. I am told his focus is completely on City, as they continue to support him. And City really want to count on Rodri as a big part of their future.”

After the match against Brentford, Man City manager Guardiola said about Rodri’s injury: “It’s muscular.

“Of course, I don’t want to lose him [at all] because he is such an important player.

“We tried to take care of him, but it is what it is.”

Guardiola added, as quoted in Goal: “I was right, no? You asked me why I don’t play him 90 minutes all the time.

“The journalists always ask me why I substitute him. This is why we tried to be gentle and play [him] for 60-65 minutes.”

Rodri told Sky Sports: “I felt a little bit in the hamstring – but it seems as though it’s not that much.

“I stretched a bit, like in the final of the Euros [when he had to go off injured]. But the most important thing is it’s not that big.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Angel Di Maria revelation, Federico Valverde chants

In other news, Angel Di Maria has said that a winger that Real Madrid signed in the summer transfer window is better than him.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso’s decision on a Real Madrid prodigy has opened the door for Newcastle United to make a move for him.

And finally, Real Madrid fans have made their feelings clear on Federico Valverde, as Man Utd lie in wait to make a bid in the January transfer window.

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?