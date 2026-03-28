Real Madrid are stepping up their pursuit of Rodri, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that plans are advancing to bring the Manchester City superstar back to Spain and with the player now very much in favour of bidding farewell to north-west England after a seven-year stay in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in February that Madrid had identified Rodri – the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner – as a key target, with the club viewing him as the ideal figure to add leadership and authority to their evolving squad.

Since the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric from the Santiago Bernabeu, there has been a feeling internally that the Real Madrid squad lacks the experience and composure once provided by those senior figures.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to TEAMtalk that City and Rodri’s representatives have been in discussions over his future. His current contract is due to expire next year, and while City are keen to extend his stay, the player’s stance is understood.

Rodri is believed to be open to a return to Spain, and crucially, Manchester City are aware of his position.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands that City will not stand in his way. Furthermore, and key to the arrangement, they are not expected to demand an excessive fee that could jeopardise a potential deal, either.

Indeed, City are already putting plans in place for life after Rodri. As previously revealed, they are actively working on moves for Elliot Anderson AND Sandro Tonali as part of a wider midfield reshaping.

The 29-year-old, who was born in Madrid and previously represented Atletico Madrid, also addressed the prospect of crossing the city divide earlier this week.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Rodri said: “There have been many players who’ve gone down that path [playing for both clubs].

“Not immediately, but over time. For me, you can’t turn down the best clubs in the world.”

Those comments will only intensify speculation and back up our understanding that a deal with Real Madrid is very much on the cards.

The Spanish giants are understood to have noted those comments and will now push forward in their efforts to secure one of the game’s most influential midfielders amid a strong belief that the 29-year-old is poised to become their first signing of the summer window.

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James Trafford’s Man City exit stance; Tchouameni responds to Man Utd

As earlier revealed, City’s quest to bring in Tonali as Rodri’s replacement is expected to be ramped up in the current weeks, and we understand that the Cityzens could offer Newcastle their pick of four players to try and sweeten the deal.

One of those is Friday night’s England debutant, James Trafford, and our sources have lifted the lid on the player’s stance over leaving this summer, having been forced to play second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma since arriving from Burnley.

If you missed our exclusive news earlier this week, TEAMtalk revealed that Hearts are bracing themselves to lose one of their brightest young talents, with City among a clutch of clubs chasing a highly-rated defender ahead of the summer window.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has reportedly made clear his views on a move to Manchester United amid claims of an ‘offer’ from the Red Devils, while there is also an update on Dani Ceballos’ departure from the Estadio Bernabeu.