Xabi Alonso has been brutally told that a defeat in any of his next three games will lead to his sacking at Real Madrid, a leading Spanish source has revealed, while Jude Bellingham has given an insight into the dressing room’s take on their under-fire first-team coach.

The iconic former midfielder left the comfort of his Bayer Leverkusen job in the summer to take up the role of arguably the most high-pressure job in world football in becoming Real Madrid head coach. Signing a three-year deal to June 2028, the appointment of their classy former star seemed a match made in heaven, given his success with the Bundesliga side.

However, just seven months into his reign, Alonso is clinging to his job by his fingernails, following a disappointing run of results and amid claims he has failed to get a handle on and earn the respect from several high-profile players within his squad.

Indeed, Wednesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League was their second successive loss on the bounce, and leaves Los Blancos with just two wins from their last eight games across all competitions – nowhere near good enough for a club of their demands and size.

To that end, it was reported earlier this week that a loss to the Cityzens would spell the end for the 44-year-old. And though they did surrender a 1-0 lead to slip, rather tamely, to a loss, the well-informed AS now claims the end will come for Alonso if he suffers a loss in any of the next three games.

Up next for Real Madrid are matches with:

Alaves (away) on Sunday, December 14 – their hosts are currently 11th in LaLiga

(away) on Sunday, December 14 – their hosts are currently 11th in LaLiga Talavera (away) in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Wednesday, December 17 – the minnows are currently rock bottom of the Primera Federacion, the third tier in Spain

(away) in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Wednesday, December 17 – the minnows are currently rock bottom of the Primera Federacion, the third tier in Spain Sevilla (home) on Saturday, December 20 – Matías Almeyda’s side are currently 13th in LaLiga

While the pressure remains very much on Alonso, it would be easy to understand why a defeat to any of those sides would simply leave his position untenable.

Despite that, England midfielder Bellingham is adamant the squad and dressing room remain very much behind their manager and are intent are delivering the results to ease the heat building on him…

Xabi Alonso sack? Bellingham reveals verdict inside Real Madrid

Bellingham is among the high-profile names at the Bernabeu not yet playing at his best this season and with Real facing a battle to secure automatic qualification for the next round of the Champions League and having seen the side slip four points behind Barcelona in the LaLiga title race, the England star had his say on the future of the manager.

Insisting the players all remain behind him, Bellingham said: “100%. The manager has been great. I personally have a great relationship with him and I know a lot of the boys do too.

“After that run of draws, we had some great conversations internally and felt we’d put that form behind us but the last couple of games. No one is downing tools, no one is complaining or moaning. We take it on the chin and keep fighting.”

He added: “We’re still trying to work it out within the changing room regardless of what goes on outside. We know that’s not helpful.

“One thing is how we’re managing games. Certain points where we have to suffer it feels like we always concede and it puts us on the back foot and makes us have to play a way we don’t want to.

“But in the changing room we have what we need to turn it around. We need maybe a bit of luck or maybe something we need to discuss internally. I have faith this season isn’t over just because we’re in a bad run of form.”

Wednesday’s goalscorer – Brazilian winger Rodrygo – has also faced up to the media and endorsed the Spaniard’s credentials.

In a simple message, he stated: “We stand with Xabi. Many things being said are lies.”

Asked about his hug for the manager after opening the scoring, he stated: “Hug with Xabi? It’s a difficult time for the players and everyone, and I wanted to show that we’re behind our manager.”

Alonso himself is refusing to get embroiled in the gathering storm over his future, simply stating: “My future? This doesn’t depend on me. I’m focused on our next match.”

Xabi Alonso on Liverpool links; Thierry Henry on Real Madrid sack

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Liverpool have been in contact with Alonso over convincing the Real Madrid manager to swap the Santiago Bernabeu for Anfield to replace Arne Slot right now.

That comes after Alonso admitted: “Of course, there is a bond with my former club, but for now this is my place. In the future, you never know what might happen.”

Elsewhere, Thierry Henry has urged Real to keep faith with the 44-year-old, claiming it’s ‘ludicrous’ that he finds himself under pressure so early in his reign, although ‘bad things’ can still happen given the circus that surrounds LaLiga’s biggest clubs.

Alonso, despite Real’s current failings, still has a 67.86% win percentage record since taking charge at the Bernabeu.

