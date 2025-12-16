Real Madrid journalist tells Florentino Perez whether to sack Xabi Alonso: ‘In the minority’

Journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon has given his take on whether or not Real Madrid should sack Xabi Alonso, with another prominent Spanish football expert also urging Los Blancos president Florentino Perez to stick with the manager.

The win against Alaves away from home in LaLiga last weekend has helped Alonso stay in the Real Madrid managerial role, but the former Liverpool midfielder is not out of the woods yet. According to the Spanish media, Alonso needs Madrid to win against Talavera in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday and against Sevilla at Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga next weekend to ascertain his future at the Spanish and European giants.

The situation was dire after the defeat to Celta de Vigo, but the players’ performances against Manchester City and Alaves show that they are fighting for Alonso, according to AS.

However, Madrid are four points behind leaders Barcelona in second place in LaLiga and have won four of their six matches in the Champions League so far this season.

For (arguably?) the biggest club in the world, that is not enough, and there is a feeling that Xabi Alonso’s future will be under uncertainty, even if Madrid win their next two matches.

Real Madrid journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon has voiced his backing for Alonso and has urged president Perez to stick with the manager.

The journalist, who has almost 300,000 followers on X, wrote on the platform at 7:52pm on December 15: “I may be wrong and in the minority, but I would give Xabi Alonso more time.

“If you decide to start a project with a coach who comes from having succeeded, I think you should give him more leeway in terms of time.”

READ NEXT: Xabi Alonso ‘trapped’ at Real Madrid as Jurgen Klopp tipped to replace Thomas Frank at Tottenham

Guillem Balague’s message to Real Madrid

Another Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, has also urged Madrid to stick with Alonso, who played for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2024.

Balague wrote on X on December 14: “About Xabi Alonso: Real Madrid beat Alavés, but not convincingly.

“He should continue, but it feels like kicking the can down the road. The underlying issues remain the same, and the win doesn’t really change the bigger picture Xabi won’t make the team play as he wants to.

“Players won’t fully buy his idea. But it makes no sense to get rid of him after a win in a difficult place Cup game against Talavera and Sevilla at the Bernabéu next.

“ Then in my eyes the real test: the Spanish Supercup at the start of January. I feel that will give the club enough reasons to determine his future.”

Former Madrid midfielder Álvaro Benito, too, has given his backing to Alonso.

Benito said: “I’m in favour of keeping the coach (Xabi Alonso); there’s no better alternative.

“We have to let him work. The forwards’ lack of effort in pressing is holding Real Madrid back. We have to demand more from them.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that should Madrid decide to sack Alonso, then they will opt for B-team manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Monday: “From what I’m hearing, eventually if things change the name I’m hearing is Alvaro Arbeloa.

“To answer questions on Zidane and Klopp, my information is that eventually the favourite could be Arbeloa.”

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Tottenham raid, Arsenal threat

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are determined to sign one of Tottenham Hotspur’s best players in 2026.

Arsenal are keen on signing a young Real Madrid player who made his debut for Los Blancos only at the weekend.

And finally, Jude Bellingham has given his four-word verdict on Rodrygo after Real Madrid’s win against Alaves in LaLiga at the weekend.