Real Madrid have already decided their first two signing of the summer in a €100m double deal that will devastate three clubs in one fell swoop, while one of the moves could cause further ramifications for Liverpool.

The Spanish giants are going through a somewhat turbulent season and currently sit four points behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the LaLiga title race. And while they are through to the last 16 of the Champions League, where a clash with Manchester City awaits, they will have to raise their game if they are to advance past Pep Guardiola’s side.

Indeed, with Real Madrid now under the interim leadership of Alvaro Arbeloa, a massive summer lies ahead at the Bernabeu, with changes in the dug-out and to the playing squad expected.

Now, according to Onda Cero’s Alberto Pereiro, appearing on Radioestadio Noche, the first two summer arrivals at the Bernabeu have already been decided, with both Nico Schlotterbeck and Rodri due to arrive in a double deal worth a combined €100m (£87m, $116m).

Per the report, the pair have been declared ‘top priorities’ for Real Madrid this summer, and the Spanish giants are well on their way to agreeing on moves to bring the experienced pair to the Bernabeu.

“The first €100m that Real Madrid want to spend this summer is on Rodrigo Hernández and Schlotterbeck. Whether Madrid makes more signings depends on what they sell this summer,” Pereiro said.

While the report does not specify how much is allocated to either signing, TEAMtalk reported last month that Manchester City are open to the departure of Rodri after seven years at the club and with the Cityzens already green-lighting a deal for a £90m successor from within the Premier League.

The move to take the 29-year-old to the Bernabeu has also recently won support from Fabrizio Romano, who claims the possible move will depend on the player’s personal choice.

“Rodri is out of contract in 2027, and in the summer, he will face a big decision,” began Romano.

“[He’ll decide] in the next months whether he wants to stay at Manchester City, and so consider signing a new contract, or maybe – and this is not a financial decision from what I understand – it’s also about the family and a personal decision on whether he wants to stay in Manchester, or maybe consider the possibility to try a new chapter.

“For sure, Rodri has fans internally at Real Madrid. He has people in Real Madrid’s management appreciating him.

“So for sure Rodri could be an option for Real Madrid in the summer, but it’s Rodri who has to decide before any Real Madrid negotiation or attempt, it’s Rodri who has to decide whether he wants to stay at Man City and consider signing a new contract, so closing doors to an exit.

“Or if he wants to say ‘okay, thank you, I gave you my best, I won the Ballon d’Or, I won everything here as a club and player, so it’s time for me to go.’ It’s up to Rodri.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool impacted by Schlotterbeck reports

In addition to midfield reinforcements, Real’s need to bolster their central defence has been evidently clear all season, with a string of high-profile injuries and ageing performers like David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger coming to the end of their contracts, leaving their rearguard exposed.

As a result, it’s claimed that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has now also decided to push the button on a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Schlotterbeck, whose deal at the Westfalenstadion is due to expire in summer 2027.

Now wanting to lose their star defender on a free transfer, a high-profile sale this summer has gathered pace in recent week, with both Liverpool and Real Madrid leading the charge.

But according to Pereiro, the 26-year-old Germany international will be heading to the Bernabeu this summer.

However, that news is in direct contrast to what TEAMtalk has heard – and that is that Real’s preference remains on signing Ibrahima Konate this summer, with the Frenchman now just four months away from being able to depart Anfield as a free agent.

It did, however, emerge on Friday that Liverpool had raised their offer to Konate in a last-ditch effort to keep him, though there is an acceptance at Anfield that their offer could be trumped from elsewhere.

That claim is also backed up by Bild, who believe Konate is the more likely signing at the Bernabeu this summer.

Should that move to take the 26-year-old Frenchman to the Bernabeu be agreed, that will leave the Reds free to explore a possible deal for Schlotterbeck themselves and with the Merseysiders’ interest well documented.

Latest Real Madrid news: Porro admission; eight English stars wanted

Meanwhile, a report claims prospective new Real Madrid coach Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that his ‘absolute priority’ this summer is to sign ‘complete’ Chelsea superstar in a mega-money deal.

Another Premier League star regularly linked with a move to the Bernabeu is Tottenham’s Pedro Porro, and the Spanish right-back has reportedly made clear his ambitions to move to the LaLiga giants at the season’s end and with Spurs’ situation going from bad to worse.

At the same time, a commentator has noticed the full-back’s displeasure to his 74th-minute substitution on Thursday night as Spurs slipped towards the danger zone after a 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

And if you missed out exclusive piece earlier this week, sources confirmed that interest in another Spurs star, Archie Gry, is genuine, though is not as far along as some sources make out, and the teenage star is just one of EIGHT young English talents that Los Blancos are tracking.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.