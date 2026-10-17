Real Madrid make Scott McTominay and underused Arsenal ace 2027 top targets

Real Madrid plan to strengthen their midfield in 2027 and a rarely-seen Arsenal ace along with the surprise figure of Scott McTominay are in their sights, per a report.

Real Madrid are slipping further and further behind Barcelona right now, with Hansi Flick’s side looks imperious and Jose Mourinho’s looking ponderous.

Los Blancos haven’t got much right in the market over recent years. A defensive overhaul in 2025 was followed up in 2026 with another defensive overhaul after the first one failed.

The attack is imbalanced, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior both wanting to play from the left. In midfield, the options at Mourinho’s disposal are a far cry from past legends Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

According to the latest from Spanish newspaper Sport, Real Madrid aim to remedy their midfield woes by making a major signing in the summer of 2027.

Per their print edition on October 14, two targets are in Real’s sights – Martin Zubimendi and Scott McTominay.

Real Madrid target Martin Zubimendi and Scott McTominay

The report declared: ‘Martín Zubimendi and McTominay are the main targets for Real Madrid to reinforce the pivot position.’

Of the pair, it’s Zubimendi who’d obviously make the most sense. For starters, he’s Spanish, and was also on the club’s radar prior to the 27-year-old’s move to Arsenal from Real Sociedad.

Sport claimed Real Madrid missed out at that time due to their own ‘indecisiveness’, but it’s a mistake they now wish to rectify.

And given Zubimendi hardly features in north London any more – zero Premier League starts this season – he may be willing to up sticks and wave goodbye to the Gunners.

Sport stated: ‘The case of Spaniard Martín Zubimendi is causing much intrigue.

‘Without playing time at Arsenal, despite being considered one of the best in the world in his position, Real Madrid is monitoring a possible departure of the player they let slip away once due to indecisiveness.

‘Now, a reunion would benefit both parties. Real Madrid would bridge a gap, while the player would regain playing time as a key figure at a world-class club.

‘It’s a major challenge where he could demonstrate his ability to lead the team under the most demanding circumstances and show why he is considered Rodri’s successor in the Spanish national team.’

Former Manchester United midfielder, McTominay, is the other in Real’s crosshairs.

McTominay has taken his game to new heights since leaving for Napoli, though his best displays came in the attacking midfield position prior to Kevin De Bruyne’s arrival.

At the Bernabeu, Jude Bellingham has that position locked down, while at Man Utd, McTominay never excelled in a deeper midfield role.

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The other issue with the idea of Real signing McTominay is the report claiming Real Madrid are weighing up a free agent swoop.

However, McTominay is contracted in Naples until the summer of 2028, not 2027, and the report was about signings next year, not two years from now.

In any case, Sport stated on the Scot: ‘Another player in whom interest has already surfaced is Scott McTominay, whose contract renewal with Napoli has stalled.

‘Real Madrid is already exploring the possibility of reaching a verbal agreement with his representatives to sign him as a free agent.’

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