Real Madrid send chief scout to Tottenham v Arsenal derby as astonishing double raid takes shape

Real Madrid’s chief scout Juni Calafat will be in attendance for Sunday’s North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal with William Saliba and Cristian Romero on his radar and amid claims a high-profile swap deal could be on the cards.

The reigning European and LaLiga champions flexed their transfer muscles over the summer by bringing in Kylian Mbappe on a high-profile free transfer and with top young Brazilian talent Endrick arriving from Palmeiras for a fee of €47.5m (£40.1m / $52.6m). Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid are highly fancied to repeat their 2024 trophy double with Carlo Ancelotti’s side boasting incredible options across their midfield and attack.

Despite that, the LaLiga giants could be gearing up for an even bigger transfer assault in 2025, with ambitious president Florentino Perez casting his eye over some serious defensive additions.

To that end, their interest in repeating their Mbappe free-transfer trick with Trent Alexander-Arnold is well documented as time ticks down on his Liverpool deal, while another big 2025 move is beginning to gather pace with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies in their sights.

However, Perez also wants to strengthen in central defence and they have been strongly linked with moves for both Tottenham defender Romero and classy Arsenal counterpart, Saliba, in recent weeks.

Now according to Defensa Central, interest in prising one of that pair to the Bernabeu in 2025 is set to ramp up with Los Blancos sending their chief scout Calafat to check on the pair in Sunday’s north London derby.

And it’s claimed the Spanish champions see ‘enormous potential’ in both players to slot into their defence and with Calafat’s assessment likely to be key to which of the pair they prioritise.

Deals for Saliba and Romero not easy as Arsenal swap deal is mooted

Their prospects of signing either player though will be tough with both Romero and Saliba both still have three years remaining on their existing contracts.

Furthermore, Defensa understands it would take a fee in the region of €100m (£84.4m / $110.8m) to persuade Spurs to cash in on World Cup winner Romero, while Arsenal value Saliba at even higher and in excess of €125m (£105.6m / $138.5m).

Of the two, it’s suggested that Saliba is likely to be their preferred option with Fichajes on Friday claiming Perez is willing to sacrifice France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in a high-profile swap deal for the Arsenal man.

And the report claims that, with the Gunners well stacked for central defensive options, Arteta would be prepared to let the stylish French centre-half leave, believing that a midfield axis of Tchouameni and Declan Rice will be key to ultimately wrestling the Premier League crown from Manchester City’s grasp.

However, Saliba is hugely appreciated by Arsenal boss Arteta and it’s reported by Football.London that securing both Bukayo Saka and Saliba – the former whose deal also runs to 2027 – will be something soon addressed by the club.

Arsenal target three big signings in 2025

With Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori all capable of playing at centre-half, Arsenal certainly have a lot of quality options there, so reports earlier on Saturday linking them with a January move for Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen perhaps come as a surprise.

Per the report, via El Nacional, Barcelona are open to offers for the former Chelsea man as they look to move him on for a sizeable profit and with Hansi Flick well blessed for options to cover in the centre of his defence.

In other Arsenal news, Arteta and Co are reported by The Times to be planning a massive 2025 summer assault with three of the game’s elite stars – Nico Williams, Jamal Musiala and Benjamin Sesko – all under discussion as transfer planning for next year begins.

The incredible side Real Madrid could play next year if three big signings arrive

With Real winning an incredible six Champions League trophies in the last 11 seasons, it feels like Perez is starting to put the wheels in motion for what could be a sustained period of domination.

Blessed with quality options all over the park, the side they could play in 2025/26 season looks frighteningly good and one capable of sweeping all before them for years to come.

Much is made about the Galacticos era that saw the likes of Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Roberto Carlos swashbuckling their way around Europe; now it seems like a similar era could be taking shape with the very best in the world earmarked to join their ranks.

A defensive unit of steel and strength, solidifed by three summer signings, Tchouameni and Federico Valverde marshalling the midfield and a front four of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Mbappe, together with Endrick in reserve, really would be an elite XI.

