Sources close to Arda Guler have delivered a definitive update to TEAMtalk over the future of the Real Madrid sensation, with Arsenal the heaviest linked of a trio of Premier League clubs for the highly-rated Turkey international.

As we’ve previously revealed, Guler is a player long admired by the Gunners, Chelsea and Liverpool, with the trio all making numerous enquiries about the Turkish superstar over the last 12 months.

Guler’s camp were always told by Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez that he was seen as the future of the club and that is how things have played out this term.

He has started 20 games and been a key part of Xabi Alonso’s plans, grabbing three goals and eight assists along the way.

We can confirm that Guler remains a player who almost every major club in Europe would desire, but despite fresh contacts over the last month, the message remains the same, Guler has no plans to leave Madrid.

That stance comes as Real are aware that the likes of the Premier League trio, along with Bayern Munich are asking about Guler on a regular basis.

We can confirm that in the last month alone, Arsenal have again made Guler’s camp aware that they would be interested, but the answer remains that he is happy and not thinking about move.

Indeed, Guler wants to commit his future to Real.

We understand that Real are ready to open contact talks with the 20-year-old elite talent. His current deal expires in 2029, but he is now regarded as being on a different level and is going to be rewarded.

In terms of that level, it appears that former Barcelona star Neymar agrees, after speaking recently at a social media event.

The Al-Hilal star admitted: “Arda Güler is an amazing player. He has such quality.

“In my opinion, he is the best midfielder in the world right now.”

