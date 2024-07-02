Liverpool have been linked with two Real Madrid forwards

A top Real Madrid attacking talent has reportedly told the club that he has no intention of going out on loan this summer as he looks for a regular spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team squad.

Turkey international Arda Guler is the player in question, having had a frustrating campaign at the Bernabeu during the last campaign.

The 19-year-old’s playing time was restricted due to injuries and when he was finally available, Guler found himself way down the pecking order due to the array of attacking talent available to Ancelotti.

The Italian coach did try to ease the playmaker back into action but ended up leaning on his more experienced options during the LaLiga title run-in and yet another Champions League success.

Guler ended up scoring an impressive six goals in just 12 outings in all competitions and believes he can make an impact next season if given the chance to do so.

That’s despite interest from across Europe in the Turkish talent, with Liverpool in particular showing a keen interest in the attacking midfielder.

Guler still looking to make his mark at Real

Guler, however, is not entertaining any offers because he wants to remain at Real Madrid.

And while the reigning LaLiga champions understand that Guler breaking into the starting line-up next season will be tough, both Ancelotti and the club’s management are committed to monitoring his progress.

Indeed, Ancelotti is a big fan of the player’s talent and has no intention of losing him.

Guler is currently shining on the international stage at Euro 2024 and grabbed another assist as Turkey booked their place in the quarter-finals after a 2-1 win over Austria on Tuesday evening.

They will face the Netherlands in the last eight of the competition on Saturday.