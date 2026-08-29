Barcelona rocked as midfielder rejects ‘calls’ to ‘sign with Real Madrid’ after Jose Mourinho ‘got involved’

Real Madrid have secured the services of Sergio Martinez, according to multiple sources, as Barcelona’s attempt to convince him to move to Camp Nou ends in failure.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Madrid have sealed a deal for Martinez, who will move to the Spanish and European giants from Racing Santander.

Los Blancos, who appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager this summer, will pay €3million (£2.6m, $3.5m) to Racing for the 19-year-old Spanish midfielder.

Romano has claimed that Mourinho himself “got involved” in the deal for Martinez, who has scored one goal and given one assist in 15 matches in all competitions for Racing so far in his career.

The Italian journalist wrote on X at 2:38pm on August 29: “Real Madrid have agreed deal to sign 19 year old midfielder Sergio Martínez from Racing Santander, here we go!

“Martínez will join Real immediately, no loan to Racing; contract until 2030, deal worth €3m.

“The defender said no to English, German and Saudi clubs for Madrid.”

Romano added at 2:48pm: “The exclusive update of the day for Real Madrid: Sergio Martinez will sign now and join immediately, no loan.

“Jose Mourinho also got involved and Sergio will also train with the first team, seen as huge talent.”

ESPN journalist Rodra, too, has reported that Martinez will sign for Madrid.

Rodra wrote on X at 2:44pm on August 29: “Well, in the end, Sergio Martínez will indeed sign with Real Madrid, despite the doubts from the start of the week that suggested otherwise.

“He’ll play for Castilla, live in Valdebebas, and earn nearly 800 thousand euros annually.

“He made the decision on Thursday.”

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Barcelona fail in Sergio Martinez pursuit

According to AS, Barcelona were among the clubs that made calls to Martinez to try to convince him not to move to Madrid in the summer transfer window.

However, according to the Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, Barcelona failed in their quest to change Martinez’s mind because he was determined to join only Los Blancos.

The publication has reported: ‘The allure of Real Madrid and the real possibility of reaching the first team were key factors in the midfielder’s decision to move to the Primera Federacion.

‘Sergio Martinez had already made appearances for Racing’s first team towards the end of last season, accumulating ten matches in the Liga Hypermotion.

‘Over the past few days, both Racing and the player himself have received a barrage of calls from clubs trying to convince him to change course.

‘Barcelona, ​​Villarreal, and Atletico de Madrid have all seen their attempts come to nothing due to the player’s firm decision to wear white.’

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