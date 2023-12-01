Top Premier League sides are ready to battle Real Madrid to the signing of Borussia Dortmund star, and former Arsenal academy product, Donyell Malen, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Borussia Dortmund have enjoyed a superb campaign in the Champions League so far and find themselves top of this year’s “Group of Death” after some top drawer displays.

Not many had them escaping a group that consists of Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and AC Milan but their squad has shown its quality, and several BVB players are now on the radar of some of the world’s biggest clubs.

Attacker Donyell Malen has been a standout for the German side; a highly technical and versatile player who can feature across the front three or as a No.10. This has prompted Real Madrid to take a closer look in recent weeks as they seek to strengthen their attacking options.

The 24-year-old has been a mainstay since his arrival at the club and has looked a steal for the £25million fee paid to PSV back in the summer of 2021. He has been so good that the German outfit are trying to tie him down to a new deal as he enters the final two years of his current contract.

There may also be some regret from one of England’s biggest sides as he was allowed to leave the Arsenal youth academy to join PSV for a mere £500k when he was a teenager in 2017.

He went on to play over 100 times for PSV and is closing in on that landmark for his current employers also. He has scored 24 times and grabbed 16 assists for the Bundesliga club in that time.

Premier League return for former Arsenal academy star?

This season, his promise is really beginning to show, and Madrid have been seriously considering him to come in and help the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Dortmund will not want to lose such a key player to Madrid all over again following the departure of Jude Bellingham and a fee of £60million minimum will be required to begin a conversation. That is no small fee but the biggest clubs will pay up if they see no sign of the Dutch international signing a new deal in the coming months.

Sources say that several elite sides have been keeping tabs and that Malen also has Premier League interests. However, like Real Madrid, sides in England are waiting to see if there is a new deal signed or if the door is left open for a winter or summer swoop.

Qualification from their Champions League group – and knockout football after Christmas – will make it extremely difficult to prise him away from Signal Iduna Park in January but the summer could prove to be a big one for the brilliant attacker.

