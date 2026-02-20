Manchester United want to sign Eduardo Camavinga as a replacement for Casemiro, according to a speculative Spanish report, which has also revealed Real Madrid’s stance on selling the Frenchman to the Red Devils, as TEAMtalk reveals what the midfielder wants to do about his future.

Casemiro has already announced that he will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are on the hunt for a replacement for the former Real Madrid midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported Man Utd’s interest in Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, even before Casemiro’s announcement on January 22, 2026.

Former Manchester City prospect Felix Nmecha is another midfielder on the radar of Man Utd, who are said to be keen on Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, too.

According to a speculative report in the Spanish media, Man Utd have ‘identified Eduardo Camavinga as one of their top priorities’ to replace Casemiro.

The report has claimed that Madrid are ‘willing’ to sell the France international midfielder, but the Spanish and European giants want at least €75million (£65.5m, $88.4m) for him.

Man Utd scouted Camavinga when he was at Rennes, but it was Real Madrid who signed him back in 2021.

Still only 23, Camavinga has already won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each with Madrid, but injury problems have severely affected him over the past two or so seasons.

Madrid are ‘willing to negotiate’ to sell Camavinga because he has not taken the step forward that was expected of him without Casemiro, Toni Kroos or Luka Modric blocking his way, according to the report.

The Spanish report has added that Madrid are aware that ‘Camavinga is an extremely valuable player’ and know that ‘he will have no shortage of suitors’ this summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Eduardo Camavinga ‘loves’ Real Madrid – sources

Camavinga is a valuable member of the Madrid squad when fit and available, and his ability to play as a left-back is a boon, too.

The 23-year-old has also become an important player for Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa, who tends to start him on the left of a four-man midfield in his favoured 4-4-2 formation.

It is well-documented that Madrid want to sign a new midfielder in the summer of 2026, so there will be doubts on the future of Camavinga.

Given Camavinga’s injury problems, it would be remiss to suggest that Madrid would not have at least thought of selling him.

However, it is hard to see Madrid give up on a 23-year-old player that they have high hopes for.

If Camavinga returns to his best under Arbeloa in the coming weeks and months, then there is no way that Madrid would even contemplate selling him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Camavinga himself is happy at Real Madrid and is not looking to leave Estadio Bernabeu anytime soon.

On December 31, 2025, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool are interested in Camavinga.

Liverpool are long-term admirers of the Frenchman and would love to sign him.

However, a source told us at the time that Camavinga sees his immediate future at Madrid.

The source said: “Eduardo loves Real, he knows there are options away from the club and one day he may look at those, but at this moment he is looking to get back to full fitness and play a major role in the second-half of the season.”

Since then, Camavinga’s importance for Madrid, especially under Arbeloa, has grown.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Real Madrid and Man Utd transfer news

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Man Utd are involved in the battle for a LaLiga striker, who has drawn admiring glances from Arsenal and Barcelona, too.

Real Madrid have suffered a huge blow in their quest to sign a Liverpool midfielder, who is in advanced talks over a new deal with the defending Premier League champions.

Man Utd have fallen behind Arsenal in the race for a Portugal international winger, who, according to TEAMtalk sources, would be willing to make the move to a top Premier League club this summer.

And finally, Man Utd are planning a summer raid on Newcastle United for a star they signed only in August 2025.